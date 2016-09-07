"It was an amicable split," a source tells PEOPLE about Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston's split

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston‘s summer love might have been short-lived, but it was very romantic from the get-go.

From touring the Colosseum hand-in-hand to strolling along the beach with Hiddleston’s mother and celebrating the Fourth of July with Swift’s squad, the pair’s fast-track romance was picture perfect – until it wasn’t. Here are five reasons why lasting love wasn’t in the cards for Hiddleswift:

1. Couples that spend time together, stay together. But those who don’t…

They traveled across the U.S. and touched down in multiple continents in their first few weeks together as a couple, but the pair appeared to spend more time apart over the last month.

Swift and Hiddleston last reunited in mid-August, when the singer flew Hiddleston out to her Rhode Island home and the pair “enjoyed a quiet weekend” together, a source told PEOPLE at the time.

2. Their home bases are in different countries.

After going public with their courtship in June, the jet-setting couple enjoyed several dates around the globe, including a jaunt across the pond to visit Hiddleston’s family.

When Hiddleston is not working, the star usually retires back to his native London, while Swift splits her time between Nashville, Rhode Island and New York.

3. Their busy schedules are bound to get in the way.

While the British actor has been busy with his acting career – he’s currently filming Thor: Ragnarok in Australia – Swift has been taking a much-needed break after completing her 1989 World Tour.

And though Swift is technically enjoying some downtime from work, she’s been busy traveling and spending time with family and friends.

The star planted kale with her parents just before her last reunion with Hiddleston, donated $1 million to Louisiana flood relief, reported to jury duty in Nashville and attended Blake Lively‘s baby shower in New York. She also donated money to Cedars-Sinai in honor of her godson (Jaime King’s son, Leo Thames).

4. They were a little social media-shy.

While it wasn’t too long after Hiddleston joined Instagram in August that he and Swift began following each other, the pair were otherwise mum about each other on social media.

The pop star and her Scottish deejay ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris were much more open, from defining #swangoals to sharing their sweet anniversary gifts to each other – and who could forget their romantic anniversary vacation snaps from paradise?

After Harris and Swift split in early June, all social media evidence of their relationship was wiped after their breakup turned nasty.

5. Was it too much, too fast?

The singer and the actor met at the Met Gala in May and were captured on video having a friendly dance-off.

“I was on a table with Taylor Swift and The Weeknd was playing and she said, ‘The thing about these parties is nobody gets up to dance’ and you’re making music,” Hiddleston told the Press Association. “She, as a musician, was like, ‘We’ve got to dance for The Weeknd,’ so we got up and danced.”

It wasn’t until weeks after the singer and Harris’ breakup that she and the actor were spotted kissing and holding hands in Rhode Island, but Hiddleston seemed smitten from the start.

“I sat next to her at dinner that night and she’s very charming, she’s amazing,” he told MTV. “I’ve seen a couple of her videos. I think ‘Shake It Off’ was released around the time we made I Saw the Light, and she’s very cool.”

After going public with their romance, the pair quickly introduced each other to their respective families. On June 23, the singer brought Hiddleston to Nashville to meet her parents Scott and Andrea, and gave him a grand tour of her home city. And the very next day, Hiddleston whisked Swift off to Suffolk, England to introduce her to his mother, Diana, who thought “Taylor was the loveliest,” a family source told PEOPLE.