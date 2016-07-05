The three couples are seen cuddling up in patio chairs over the Fourth of July weekend in Rhode Island

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston Cuddle Up Alongside Her Pals in Intimate Snap from Her July 4 Bash

It’s best friend official!

Taylor Swift‘s childhood friend Britany LaManna posted an intimate photo Tuesday from the singer’s Fourth of July weekend showing HiddleSwift cuddling on the porch alongside her husband Ben LaManna, Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively.

In the sweet snap, Swift is sitting on Tom Hiddleston’s lap as they gaze into each other’s eyes, while Reynolds holds tight onto his pregnant wife.

Over July 4 weekend, Hiddleston partied with Swift’s group of friends, including Lively, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Ruby Rose, Uzo Aduba, Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and more.

The Thor actor was spotted with a faux heart tattoo with a “T” on his arm and wore an “I [heart] T.S.” tank top while they clung onto each other in the ocean one day before holding hands sliding down a giant “Taymerica” slide at her backyard bash on Independence Day.