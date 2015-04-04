You Won't Believe What Calvin Harris Used to Look Like

Jemal Countess/WireImage
Tara Fowler
April 04, 2015 10:50 AM

Everyone’s gone through an awkward phase. But Calvin Harris‘s was a little more awkward than others.

The hunky DJ who may have just filled the blank space in Taylor Swift‘s heart wasn’t always such a stud. Seven years before he began modeling underwear for Emporio Armani with a pair of abs even David Beckham would be envious of, he sported a dark shaggy ‘do and had some truly questionable taste in clothing. Check out the photographic proof below:

Calvin Harris in 2007
David Ryle/Redferns
Calvin Harris in 2008
Jonathan Wood/Getty

Thankfully, Harris, 31, grew out of his love of quirky T-shirts and abstract sweaters. And now Swift gets to look at this, all day, every day.

It just goes to show the power of a good makeover. Consider us officially jealous.

The 25-year-old singer was first spotted together with Harris at Kenny Chesney’s Nashville concert where the Swift made a surprise onstage appearance.

And on Thursday, they were seen leaving a show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood hand in hand.

“They were holding hands and cozy together, definitely looked cute and couple-y,” a source told PEOPLE.

Another source told PEOPLE that Harris spent the night at Swift’s home that evening.

