You Won't Believe What Calvin Harris Used to Look Like

Everyone’s gone through an awkward phase. But Calvin Harris‘s was a little more awkward than others.

The hunky DJ who may have just filled the blank space in Taylor Swift‘s heart wasn’t always such a stud. Seven years before he began modeling underwear for Emporio Armani with a pair of abs even David Beckham would be envious of, he sported a dark shaggy ‘do and had some truly questionable taste in clothing. Check out the photographic proof below:

Calvin Harris in 2007 David Ryle/Redferns

Calvin Harris in 2008 Jonathan Wood/Getty

Thankfully, Harris, 31, grew out of his love of quirky T-shirts and abstract sweaters. And now Swift gets to look at this, all day, every day.

It just goes to show the power of a good makeover. Consider us officially jealous.

The 25-year-old singer was first spotted together with Harris at Kenny Chesney’s Nashville concert where the Swift made a surprise onstage appearance.

And on Thursday, they were seen leaving a show at the Troubadour in West Hollywood hand in hand.

“They were holding hands and cozy together, definitely looked cute and couple-y,” a source told PEOPLE.

Another source told PEOPLE that Harris spent the night at Swift’s home that evening.

