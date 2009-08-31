Taylor Lautner Credits Power Ranger for Werewolf Role

Most werewolves are born because of an unfortunate night in Transylvania, but that wasn’t the case with 17-year-old Twilight hunk, Taylor Lautner, who points the finger at a childhood karate coach who also happened to have been a blue Power Ranger.

“At first, I wasn’t interested,” the Michigan native says. But by the end of the month, “I liked it.” Of course, Lautner’s talking about breaking into acting – not becoming an actual werewolf. He just plays the werewolf love interest of Kristen Stewart‘s Bella Swan in the upcoming films New Moon and Eclipse. But, in the October issue of Teen Vogue, the newest teen heartthrob recalls how his karate teacher convince him to go on auditions while he was training to become a martial-arts champ.

“Taking on roles that were the opposite of what I could be in real life? That’s still my favorite thing,” he says. Next on the wish list for the young star? He’d love to do a series of Bourne Identity-type movies, though for now he has to deal with 12 photographers’ cars camped outside his family home near L.A.

“You can’t ever get really used to it, because it’s not normal to have people snapping pictures of everything you do,” he says. “You just have to try not to let it affect you.”

He adds of his shot to fame, “I think the fans would love anybody who played Jacob … I’m just lucky to be the one who got the chance.”

Lautner stays mum when it comes to the gossip surrounding costars Stewart and Robert Pattinson – or his own rumored relationship with Disney’s Selena Gomez.

“She’s a great girl,” he says, evading further probing.

