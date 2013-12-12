Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel Separate
After a decade of marriage, Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel have separated, PEOPLE confirms.
“Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs have jointly decided to separate at this time,” reps for the couple tell PEOPLE exclusively. “Their primary focus and concern is for their son. We ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”
Diggs – who is currently starring in The Best Man Holiday – and Menzel, both 42, met as costars in the original production of the Broadway musical Rent in the mid-1990s. They married in 2003 and had a son, Walker, in September 2009.
Menzel, a Tony Award winner for Wicked who’s currently voicing a character in Frozen, spoke to PEOPLE about the marriage earlier this year, saying it wasn’t always smooth sailing.
“We work at it,” she said. “I’m not going to glamorize it or glorify it – we go through tough times like everybody else, but we love each other very much. We try not to be away from each other for more than two weeks at a time, and we try to find new ways to communicate.”