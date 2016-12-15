El Moussa called his 6-year-old daughter Taylor "the love of my life" in his latest post

Flip or Flop's Tarek El Moussa Says It's 'Been a Crazy Few Days' Since Split From Wife Christina

Since news of his secret split went public on Monday, Tarek El Moussa has been keeping his focus on his two children.

The Flip or Flop star, who confirmed his separation from wife Christina to PEOPLE, shared an update about his post-split life Wednesday on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Me and the #love of my life #crushing it!!! It’s been a #crazy few days but we #love our kids soooo #much!! My #heart and #soul,” El Moussa, 35, captioned a photo of himself with 6-year-old daughter Taylor. Missing from the photo was his one-year-old son Brayden.

“We decided to separate while we reevaluated the next steps in our married life,” the former couple told PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “We believed this was in the best interests of the children and the best way to determine a path forward.”

The El Moussas announced they were ending their seven-year marriage in a statement to PEOPLE, noting an altercation that involved a gun at their home in May.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the former couple said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

Watch the full episode of Tarek and Christina El Moussa: Inside Their Split, streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

PEOPLE learned that authorities responded to a call of a “possibly suicidal male with a gun” at approximately 3:45 p.m. on May 23. Eleven officers were dispatched to the Chino Hills State Park Main Ridge Trail.

“Tarek was going on a hike and took a gun for protection from mountain lions, bobcats, coyotes and rattlesnakes,” the pair clarified to PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The parents of two, who are in the midst of their sixth season of the reality design series, concluded their joint statement by sharing details of how they sought counseling to “sort out” the relationship but have since decided to separate while evaluating “the future of our marriage.”