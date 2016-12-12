HGTV's Tarek El Moussa Shows Off Gun Just Week Before Report of Previous Violent Altercation

Though Tarek and Christina El Moussa primarily use their social media profiles to promote their HGTV hit and share family photos, one recent post shows Flip or Flop‘s Tarek spending time at a gun range just one week before reports surfaced that he was allegedly handling a gun during an altercation with Christina this past spring.

In the video, Tarek is firing off a costume-built AR15 at a shooting range while being coached by an unidentified overseer. He included the caption, “#Military #stylecustom built #AR15!!! Absolutely #lovethis thing!!!! #camo paint is awesome!”

He has since deleted the video from his Instagram.

In May, police responded to the couple’s home after receiving a “call of a possibly suicidal male with a gun,” according to TMZ. At the time, Tarek allegedly ran from his home with a firearm, only to drop the weapon when a helicopter spotted him. The reality star allegedly told officers he did not intend to do harm, but wanted to “blow off some steam.”

At the time, police searched the family’s home and reportedly seized five guns, including an AR-15.

On Monday, the couple — who wed in 2009 — released a joint statement to PEOPLE, saying, “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The pair’s statement went on to explain that they’ve decided to separate while evaluating “the future of our marriage.”

As for the future of Flip or Flop, which began it’s seventh season on Dec. 1, HGTV confirmed that the new season will go on as scheduled.