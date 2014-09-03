Tallulah Willis Leaves Treatment

Tallulah Willis is back.

The fashion blogger, 20, had last appeared on social media on July 23 with the sign-off Tweet "bai bai" before seeking treatment for various issues.

Nearly six weeks later, the youngest daughter of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis left treatment on Wednesday after being picked up by Moore, a source tells PEOPLE.

She has since resumed activity on her Instagram and Twitter accounts, linking to a candid video interview on fashion site Stylelikeu from early August in which she opened up about struggling with an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.

Sharing that she had once starved herself to 95 lbs., she said, “I viewed super-skinny me as smart, intelligent. I was able to have the physical transformation so everyone could see me differently.”

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Tallulah had been “adversely affected” by her parents’ divorce in 2000. A former high school classmate said that Moore’s 2012 hospitalization also took a toll.

In her “What’s Underneath” video for Stylelikeu, Tallulah said she had come a long way since then.

“For the first time, I like myself on the inside,” she said.

And on her style site The Clothing Coven, she teased that there will soon be more to come: “See you next week.”