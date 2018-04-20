Taking The 'High' Road: The Best Stoned Celebrity Confessions Ever

Like many Americans, some celebrities enjoy the occasional — or not-so-occasional — herbal indulgence. And they aren’t afraid to talk about it …

Maisie Williams & Sophie Turner

The Game of Thrones stars and IRL besties told the crowd at New York Comic-Con how they decompress after crazy days of shooting.

“We’re kind of like loners of Game of Thrones, just because the past few seasons Maisie and I have sleepovers every night when we’re sleeping,” Turner said. “We just used to sit there and eat and watch stupid videos and smoke weed.”

“I don’t know if my publicist will kill me for saying this,” she continued. “We’d get high and then we’d sit in the bath together and we’d rub makeup brushes on our faces. It’s fun.”

Nick Jonas

The singer’s spontaneous choice to enjoy a THC-laced lollipop had some humiliating (for him, but hilarious for us) consequences. As Jonas recalled on The Tonight Show, a friend offered him the special candy and he thought, ‘Yeah sure, why not,’ even though he usually does not partake.

“I enjoyed the night, felt great, went to bed feeling fine,” he said. “I woke up the next day — slow motion, everything’s in slow motion. I’m like, ‘Oh no, this is happening, this is real’ — because I had to be up for the Young Hollywood Awards, presenting at the Young Hollywood Awards.”

“I’m hearing these voices [in the shower]. It’s horrible, so I call down to my girlfriend who’s in the kitchen. ‘Babe, I need some bread, I need some coffee. Something!'” he continued. “I get in the car, I’m trying to focus, get in the right mind frame, I’m feeling better, and then out of nowhere, I get a NARB … A NARB is a no apparent reason boner. It’s just there, I don’t know what to do.”

Jonas had no choice but to stand on the red carpet with his hands in front of his crotch.

Host Jimmy Fallon confirmed the strategy by showing the audience some throwback pics from carpet, and then took it a step further with a clip of his disastrous award presentation on stage.

“I walked offstage, I looked at my manager, I was like, ‘You think anybody knew?’ He’s like, ‘Yes, They definitely did,'” Jonas said.

David Spade

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, the actor and comedian revealed he had a little too much fun at the insanely star-studded party — and confused the birthday girl for none other than Justin Bieber.

After discussing brushing shoulders with Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner, Spade launched into the hilarious sequence of events that ensued when he came across one of DeGeneres’ “rapper buddies,” whom she assumes is French Montana. “He whipped out some medical marijuana — a big rolled up doobie of it,” recalled Spade.

Spade said everything was “cool for a second” until it hit him. “… I thought you were Justin Bieber for the first half hour,” said Spade as the host cracked up. “It’s only because of your haircut! Not what you were wearing, you looked great.”

Kathy Bates

Yes, the Disjointed star lights up before reading scripts for her weed dispensary sitcom.

“When I read the scripts, I’m stoned,” Bates shared on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “I just wish I had a seatbelt in bed. I laugh so hard I’m afraid to get up… [Smoking] is research!”

A few days earlier, the actress explained to Late Show host Stephen Colbert why you should never smoke with Bill Maher. “I actually had just a quick taste one time when I sat next to Bill Maher at a party. It was Penny Marshall’s birthday,” she said. “And I just got to tell you, never share a joint with a stranger, even if they’re famous — especially Bill Maher. I don’t even remember what happened, it was just insane.”

Kirsten Dunst

The actress accidentally got higher than she had ever been before on the set of her new movie, Woodshock. “You have movie pot, which is basically fake,” she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “But we were doing this one scene where, obviously in the movie I don’t smoke that many, but when you’re doing takes you’re doing one after the next, after next … So, after we’re done with the scene I went back to this little bedroom to rest, and I started to feel like I was losing my mind. I went to the bathroom, I’m pacing. [I told director Laura Mulleavy], ‘There is something wrong with me, I think I need to go to the hospital. Like, there’s something seriously up. I feel like I’m losing my mind. I’m shaking, I’m hot, I’m just flipping out.’ “

“[A producer] goes back, he looks at everything I smoked. He came back and he’s like, ‘Oh, you smoked a full blunt on one of the takes.’ And we’re talking about Humboldt weed. I don’t smoke full joints. This is like strong s—,” she continued, going on to explain that the locals who had rolled the joints threw some real ones in “for fun.”

“I was crying, laughing, eating a peanut butter sandwich — I couldn’t film anymore, they sent me home! I was a total mess. I’ve never been that stoned in my entire life.”

Snoop Dogg

Demi Lovato revealed that the rapper’s notorious love of marijuana helped inspire her party-themed “Sorry Not Sorry” music video on The Tonight Show.

“It was inspired by a house party that I had,” Lovato shared. “One day I was like, ‘I want to have people over.’ I had just gone through a breakup, I was like, ‘I’m newly single. I want to meet people.’ I called my friend Dave-O, and I was like, ‘Dave-O, just invited people over.’ He was like, ‘Okay …’ A couple hours later, Snoop Dogg was there … French Montana was there, and Ty Dolla $ign and Wiz Khalifa, and all these people were there, and I was like, ‘Wait a second, I just wanted to have like a couple people over to hang out.’ And all of a sudden, my house was filled with pot smoke everywhere.”

The singer tried her best to get the situation under control, but to no avail.

“I was like, ‘No smoking inside! Get out! Get out!’ ” she said. “I wasn’t going to tell Snoop not to smoke in my house. So, I was like, ‘Okay, Snoop, do what you want.’ And then my chef came in the next morning and was like, ‘Smells like Snoop Dogg was here.’ And I was like, ‘No, he literally was!’ “

Miley Cyrus

While explaining her decision to take a break from smoking weed on The Tonight Show, the notoriously pro-marijuana singer revealed that the drug had influenced her interview antics.

“You, without knowing it were kind of the reason for [quitting],” she told host Jimmy Fallon. “Because I’ve always been very stoned on your shows… Remember the last time I was here, I think I was dressed as like a bunny rabbit and then like a cat? There’s a reason for that — I was high.”

“I stopped smoking because to sit here and to talk about what I’m doing I wanted to be really clear because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record,” Cyrus continued. “This record for me at this moment is the most important album that I’ve ever made and so I wanted to make sure I’m super clear about the way I’m talking.”

The star also admitted that her stoner days mostly involved staying home to eat and play with her pets. “I was spending way too much time with the pig, and not enough time doing really anything,” she said.

Anne Hathaway

Andy Cohen was partially successful at getting Hathaway to come clean about her rumored smoking habit while playing “Plead the Fifth” on Watch What Happens Live.

“There was a rumor in 2015 that a photo exists and was circulating of you with a massive blunt,” Cohen began his inquiry. “On a scale of one to 10, how big of a stoner is Anne Hathaway?”

“I’m not a little one,” Hathaway replied with a smirk. “But here’s the thing, here’s the thing, though. I’m a parent and I don’t feel like getting arrested, so I’m gonna say ‘zero.’ I guess I should have just pleaded the fifth on that one. But I don’t have a card or anything.”

Elle King

The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer bit off a little more THC than she could chew before the 2017 Grammys. “Note to self, don’t eat a bunch of pot muffins before the Grammys red carpet. #AccidentallyHighAF,” she captioned a glazed-eyed photo of herself being interviewed on the red carpet.

In another post, King noted that she hadn’t realized the flower crown she wore to the ceremony made her look like “A F—— SNAPCHAT FILTER” because of the whole “accidentally high AF” thing.

King went on to share a clip from one of her on-camera interviews from the night, critiquing her own dazed performance.

“This is what happens when you’re accidentally rly stoned at the Grammys. You see something shiny, forget that you’re on camera, then forget the question, then remember no one should ever let me be interviewed. #SorryMom #StonedAtTheGrammys,” she wrote.

Andrew Garfield

Garfield recently recounted his favorite birthday memory for W magazine, revealing that he and and group of friends, including then-girlfriend Emma Stone, had an extra magical time at Disneyland in 2012.

StarFeine.com/ Splash

“They came out to L.A. to surprise me. We went to Disneyland. We ate pot brownies. It was literally heaven,” he recalled. The actor went on to admit he rode Space Mountain three times, and “freaked out” on It’s a Small World: “I was like, ‘it is — it is a f—ing small world — it’s a f—ing – it’s a really f—ing small world, guys, is anyone else seeing how small it is?’ Amazing. Amazing.”

“It was wild. It was one of the best days of my life. It really was,” he added.

Susan Sarandon

Like many celebrity confessions, Sarandon’s awards show secret was first disclosed on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live. During a round of “Plead the Fifth” in 2013, Cohen asked the screen legend to “Name one Hollywood event that you should up to stoned.”

“Only one?” she responded. “I would say almost all except the Oscars.”

Speaking to PEOPLE a few months later, Sarandon admitted that it was “an exaggeration” to say that she was high at “every awards show.” “That whole thing of going stoned to every awards show, I wish that could have been possible, but no, that was an exaggeration,” she said.

The screen legend went on to explain the practical pitfalls of toking up before an awards ceremony. “The only down side I can think of with weed is the munchies. And I don’t handle them, I munch,” she confessed. “Awards shows are four hours long. So by the time you even get through the red carpet, unfortunately, you’re not high anymore. But your blood sugar drops and they would do very well to pass out munchies. I remember one time sitting in front of Seal at a very long show and he was passing out little snacks, which was very helpful.”

Jennifer Lawrence

Following in Sarandon’s footsteps, Lawrence spilled about her pre-Oscars puffing on Watch What Happens Live. “I smoked pot at none of [the awards shows], but I saw my brother smoking out of a bong before one of the Oscars, won’t say which,” she told Cohen.

“Did you take a little hit?” the host pressed.

“Um, yeah,” she replied.

As for whether the pre-show bong moment took place the year she won Best Actress (and famously fell on her way to the podium), Lawrence kept mum and opted to “plead the fifth.”

Zayn Malik

The former One Directioner-turned-solo-star opened up about his herb habits during a November 2016 interview with ES Magazine. “Weed is also a part of my life for certain things,” he told the outlet. “I find it helps me be creative. Some people say it kills your ambition, some people say it destroys your personality. Personally I haven’t had any of them experiences yet.”

When the mag asked if he eats his breakfast with a side of pot, he coyly grinned and replied “I don’t think I’m allowed to specify — don’t get me arrested.”

Tove Lo

The “Habits (Stay High)” singer revealed to PEOPLE that her collaboration with Wiz Khalifa on the track “Influence” involved some studio smoking.

“He came to the studio, we smoked, and he recorded,” she said. Lo recalled being impressed with Khalifa’s performance ability after he partook in the potent strain. “I remember sitting there like, ‘This is really good weed, and f—, how can he sing that fast?!’ “

Not afraid to show the receipts, Lo posted a video of her studio session with the famous cannabis connoisseur, in which they trade hits from a homemade apple pipe.

Joe Jonas

In a 2013 essay in New York magazine, the DNCE singer wrote about his first time smoking weed, which happened to be at the behest of fellow teen stars Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato.

“The first time I smoked weed was with Demi and Miley. I must have been 17 or 18. They kept saying, ‘Try it! Try it!’ so I gave it a shot, and it was all right,” he shared.

Lovato made the incident truly memorable in 2015 when she commemorated it in on Instagram in celebration of 4/20.

“In honor of our former escapades, I thought you’d like this to remember your first blaze.. Happy #420 @joejonas. #disneyhighclassof09,” she captioned a Photoshopped pic featuring a blazed-out Jonas and an oversized joint.

Aziz Ansari

Ansari hilariously dished to PEOPLE about his very uniquely celebrity experience of watching a documentary narrated by a friend while high.

“It was fun. I was incredibly high,” the Master of None star told PEOPLE about attending the debut of fellow pot fan Jennifer Lawrence’s doc Beautiful Planet.

“That IMAX screen was so humongous. And since we’re friends, it’s weird hearing your friend’s voice talking about this stuff. It’s like, why are you telling me about this? It was like she sat me down and said, ‘Hey, just so you know!’ ” he joked.

The Trainwreck Cast

Bill Hader told Seth Meyers all about the cast’s Amsterdam adventure during a 2015 Late Night appearance. “We got stoned. We all got crazy stoned,” the actor said when Meyers asked what they got up to in the Dutch city.

According to Hader, the experience turned into a bit of a misadventure when he and costar Vanessa Bayer decided to take a stroll through the red light district. “Vanessa was just holding on to me for like dear life, and just looking around — stoned, freaked out … and then we lost her. And I lost her, and it’s my fault, and then it was like I was too stoned to go find her.”

The Saturday Night Live actress then showed up on the Late Night set to chastise Hader for leaving her behind.