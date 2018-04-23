'I Will Love Her Until the Day I Die' and More of the Sweetest Things Celebs Have Said About Their Exes
There's no bad blood here
ANTONIO BANDERAS
The Mask of Zorro star proved that him and ex-wife Melanie Griffith are the friendliest of exes while speaking with People Now in April 2018. "Even if we are divorced, she is my family and I will love her until the day I die,” he said. “We have been in contact all these years and we managed to do a separation that is very elegant.
JOSH DUHAMEL
Duhamel and Fergie may have split, but the actor still has his ex's back. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor addressed Fergie's sultry take on the national anthem, which was met with backlash, during the NBA All-Star Game. “I think that she would probably admit that it was not her best work," he began. "But the girl’s crazy-talented, she really is. And she’s an amazing woman, an amazing human being."
Duhamel added: “It’s hard to see someone you care about get beat up like that. But that’s the business — you’re in this business, and you put yourself out there; sometimes you win, and sometimes you don’t ... She is about as resilient as they come."
LAMAR ODOM
Things might not have worked out between Odom and Khloé Kardashian, but the former basketball player has nothing but kind words to say about his ex-wife's pregnancy. "To tell you the truth, it couldn’t happen to a better person,” Odom told Access’ Kit Hoover and guest co-host Scott Evans in February 2018.
“I was really happy for her,” he continued. “If she could take care of a grown man for four years the way she took care of me, I know she could take care of a baby.”
AUSTIN MAHONE
Mahone showed nothing but love for his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello when Seventeen asked the performer about the "Havana" crooner's status as a solo singer. "She's really doing her thing right now and I'm very, very proud of her," he said.
SELENA GOMEZ
Despite rebounding with on-again, off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber following the demise of her 10-month relationship with The Weeknd, Gomez has nothing but nice things to say about her former flame.
“Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship [between me and The Weeknd],” she told Billboard in November 2017. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”
DEMI LOVATO
Despite ending her six-year romance with Wilmer Valderrama in June 2016 after falling in love with him when she was only 18, the singer stressed in her 2017 documentary that the pair still share an unbreakable bond and connection.
“When I turned 18 we started dating. I think it was love at first sight, we connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock, my everything,” she said, adding: “I’m pretty sure that I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that.”
JOSHUA JACKSON
Nearly one year after his split from longtime love Diane Kruger, Jackson posted a heartfelt Instagram message to his ex upon hearing she'd won best actress honors at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival.
“Yes she Cannes,” he wrote in the post, including a graphic announcing Kruger as the award’s recipient. “Having witnessed the integrity and dedication that you bring to every job, I’m over the moon to see you getting the recognition you deserve. Only question is what took ’em so long! CONGRATULATIONS, Josh.”
CHRIS EVANS
"She's my favorite human," Evans told PEOPLE of his ex-girlfriend, Jenny Slate, whom he met on the set of their new film, Gifted. "She's the best. I've never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does. She'll give you one sentence and there's no fat to it. You're like, 'You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.' "
ANDREW GARFIELD
Garfield and ex Emma Stone may have called it quits in 2015, but the Hacksaw Ridge actor has only nice things to say about his The Amazing Spider-Man costar — particularly when it comes to Stone's Oscar-winning performance in La La Land.
"I'm constantly inspired by how she handles and holds herself," Garfield explained on Vanity Fair's Little Gold Men podcast. "So, for me it's been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress she is."
EMMA STONE
... As for Stone, the La La Land actress echoed her ex-boyfriend's heart-warming sentiments. "[He's] someone I still love very much," she said in an interview with Vogue. "I'm really glad you're sitting down so I can tell you."
LADY GAGA
Truth: We're still not over the "Joanne" crooner's split from ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney — or Gaga's message, which addressed the pair's breakup, on Instagram. "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates," the singer wrote. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN
After her whirlwind relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom, their subsequent marriage and the athlete's life-threatening event, Kardashian says she will always have feelings for the former basketball player.
"I loved him always, and I will always love him," Kardashian told PEOPLE. "I don't believe love is fickle. I believe when you love someone, you are allowed to love from afar. You don't have to be with that person in order to love him."
JENNIFER GARNER
"I didn't marry the big fat movie star; I married him," she explained to Vanity Fair when asked about her and husband Ben Affleck's decision to file for divorce. "And I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can't have these three babies and so much of what we had. He's the love of my life."
FRENCH MONTANA
Though Montana and ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian split in September 2014 after a few months of dating, there were no hard feelings; the rapper just "wasn't the perfect fit for her," a source told PEOPLE.
"We're gonna be friends forever, me and Khloé. We got a special kind of relationship," he told reporters in April 2016. "That's one of my best friends."
B.J. NOVAK
It's common knowledge that Mindy Kaling and Novak — who met on the set of The Office — have had an on-again, off-again relationship that, they say, has the possibility of leading to marriage. And while we're holding onto hope of a reunion, Novak is tiding us over with cute quotes about his ex.
"It's really fun to be her BFF," Novak said in February 2015 of Kaling. "It is a fantastic relationship with a lot of shorthand. I feel so lucky that I get a brilliant text from Mindy Kaling, like, once an hour. It's like something you'd win at an auction — Mindy Kaling will blow up your phone!"
TOM HIDDLESTON
While some may have questioned the validity of Hiddleston and Taylor Swift's jet-setting, whirlwind romance, The Night Manager star put those rumors to rest in an interview with GQ. "Of course it was real," Hiddleston shared. "Taylor is an amazing woman. She's generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time."
NINA DOBREV
There were no hard feelings shared Dobrev and her The Vampire Diaries costar and ex-boyfriend, Ian Somerhalder. "I love him and the friendship is still strong and I think he's great and I care about him," Dobrev revealed to E! following Somerhalder's wedding to now-wife Nikki Reed. "And that didn't change. Yes, we're professional and that's fine. We were friends long before we dated and we still are now."
AMBER ROSE
Rose and rapper Wiz Khalifa, who share son Sebastian together, called it quits after 14 months of marriage — but remain close and dedicated to co-parenting. "He's the love of my life, and that will never, ever go away," Rose candidly shared in an interview with PEOPLE Now.
MADONNA
"I want to say Sean, I love you, from the moment that I laid eyes on you," the singer said in a speech to ex-husband Sean Penn — the two were married from 1985 to 1989 — at the Help Haiti Home charity gala in January 2016.
SIENNA MILLER
When it comes to co-parenting her daughter with ex Tom Sturridge, Miller maintains that having a solid friendship is key. "He's definitely my best friend in the entire world," she told Harper's Bazaar, while adding that they "still love each other."