'I Will Love Her Until the Day I Die' and More of the Sweetest Things Celebs Have Said About Their Exes

Duhamel and Fergie may have split, but the actor still has his ex's back. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor addressed Fergie's sultry take on the national anthem, which was met with backlash, during the NBA All-Star Game. “I think that she would probably admit that it was not her best work," he began. "But the girl’s crazy-talented, she really is. And she’s an amazing woman, an amazing human being."

Duhamel added: “It’s hard to see someone you care about get beat up like that. But that’s the business — you’re in this business, and you put yourself out there; sometimes you win, and sometimes you don’t ... She is about as resilient as they come."