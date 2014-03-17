Susan Sarandon Washes Eva Amurri Martino's Hair in Sink After Earthquake Shuts Off Hot Water
The mother-daughter duo came up with a creative solution for Amurri Martino's morning beauty routine
The earthquake that shook Southern California on Monday morning posed a practical problem for actress Eva Amurri Martino: hair care.
It was all hands on deck as mom Susan Sarandon helped wash Amurri Martino’s locks in the kitchen sink – and husband Kyle Martino stood by to capture their resourceful beauty routine.
“How many people does it take to wash @4evamartino’s hair when gas shuts off after an earthquake?” Martino captioned an Instagram showing the mother-daughter duo dressed in gray sweats as Sarandon poured water from a pot onto her daughter’s head.
Amurri Martino, who is pregnant with her first child, appreciated the support.
“I can’t go to work without clean hair!!!” she commented on the photo. “Thanks mom :)” Amurri Martino has been filming an ABC pilot, The Winklers, with Henry Winkler.
Perhaps Sarandon was practicing bathing the family’s upcoming addition: The Oscar-winning star has promised to pamper Amurri Martino’s baby girl.
“I plan to just completely go again everything my daughter’s trying to do and spoil them completely,” she joked to PEOPLE of having grandchildren.