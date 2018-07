On an episode of Life of Kylie, the reality star came clean about her fear of butterflies — also known as lepidopterophobia. “I’m terrified — terrified — of butterflies. All butterflies,” she proclaims, admitting her statement is ironic considering that boyfriend Travis Scott gifted the 20-year-old a diamond-studded butterfly necklace for her birthday.

“This is how I think of them: Cut the wings off, and if you just look at their bodies, they’re not that pretty,” Jenner said. “It’s literally a bug.”