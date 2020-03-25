Surprise! The actor announced that he and his longtime love wed "around Christmastime" last year during an Aug. 3, 2021, appearance on The Talk.

"I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!" Corbett told co-host Jerry O'Connell.

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity. So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."

"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he explained. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.' "

A rep for Derek also confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE, saying, "Bo and John were married in a private ceremony late last year."