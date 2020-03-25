Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
From secret ceremonies to whirlwind romances, see the couples whose weddings took the world by surprise
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker
After hitting the Grammys in Las Vegas April 3, the couple decided to make the most of their location and tie the knot at the One Love Wedding Chapel early in the morning of April 4 — wearing the same clothes they wore to the awards ceremony!
"They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis," the chapel's owner Marty Frierson told PEOPLE of the couple, who got engaged in October. "They showed a lot love and had a lot of fun."
Christina Haack & Josh Hall
The Christina on the Coast star wed realtor Hall after less than a year of dating, PEOPLE confirmed in April 2022.
TMZ was first to go up with the news, with sources telling the outlet that the couple tied the knot in California "sometime over the last 6 months." Haack appeared to have also changed her last name to Hall on her real estate license.
This is the HGTV star's third marriage. She was previously married to her Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead. She shares daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, with El Moussa, and son Hudson, 2, with Anstead.
Jon Batiste & Suleika Jaouad
Shortly before his big night at the Grammys in April, the musician and his longtime love, author Suleika Jaouad, announced they tied the knot just before she went in for a bone marrow transplant to treat her second round of leukemia in February.
On CBS Sunday Morning, Jaouad said the couple had discussed marriage for years, so her diagnosis wasn't a factor in Batiste's proposal. But they decided to take the window before her procedure to make things official, using bread ties as wedding bands for their small ceremony.
"And I'll tell you, we walked into that bone marrow transplant unit on cloud nine," Jaouad added. "We were so happy, so brimming with love and positivity from this beautiful evening that we'd had. And I really believe that that carried us through."
James McAvoy & Lisa Liberati
The actor revealed that he privately got married to Lisa Liberati, in a February 2022 interview with The Guardian.
The couple connected in 2016 on the set of the horror film Split, which Liberati was working on as director M. Night Shyamalan's personal assistant. They started dating a few years later, and McAvoy confirmed that they recently tied the knot.
The outlet also reported that the actor declined to offer further comment "for fear of creating tabloid fodder."
McAvoy was previously married to Anne-Marie Duff from 2006 to 2016, and the couple share son Brendan.
Will Forte & Olivia Modling
The couple had already mastered the surprise milestone reveal, as Forte announced the birth of their daughter Zoe two months after her arrival on Conan. Forte continued that tradition by announcing in this week's PEOPLE that he and Modling had tied the knot in July while he was filming MacGruber.
"We just decided very last minute, 'Let's just have this wedding, surprise my parents,' " he recalled. "They didn't even know until they pulled into the parking lot. And we just had this really fun, delightful wedding, pretty small, in the back of Jorma Taccone's house."
Lena Dunham & Luis Felber
The Girls creator tied the knot with her boyfriend over the weekend of Sept. 24, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.
Felber seemingly hinted at the special occasion the morning of Sept. 26 by posting the song "This Will Be Our Year" by The Zombies on his Instagram Story with heart and alien emojis.
Reps for Dunham did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
The actress first confirmed she was dating the English-Peruvian musician — known professionally as Attawalpa — during an interview with The New York Times, published in April.
Uzo Aduba & Robert Sweeting
The Orange Is the New Black star tied the knot with filmmaker Robert Sweeting sometime in 2020, a source confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2021. The couple quietly said "I do" in a secret ceremony held in New York.
"They are celebrating their one-year anniversary this year," the insider added.
Aduba opened up about her marriage for the first time in an Instagram post while quoting When Harry Met Sally.
"For some of us, it can feel like we spend our whole lives waiting for our special someone. My heart, my love — I'm so happy my life started last year with you. You're the best thing that ever happened to me," she wrote.
Billie Jean King & Ilana Kloss
After years of having celeb pals like Elton John and John McEnroe push for King and her former doubles partner Kloss to tie the knot, the two did just that on Oct. 18, 2018, in a ceremony officiated by former N.Y.C. Mayor David Dinkins in his Upper East Side apartment.
In her memoir, All In, the 20-time Wimbledon champ wrote that only three people knew about the wedding, and that the ceremony was simple and personal.
"Nobody threw rice or smashed wedding cake in the other's face," King wrote. "One of the brides wore jeans and a lovely red scarf and the other had on a black shirt, a comfortable warm‑up suit, and pearls — ha! — a personal touch of glamour that Ilana still teases me about."
Ian Harding & Sophia Hart
The Pretty Little Liars alumnus married his longtime girlfriend nearly two years ago, he revealed in August 2021. The private ceremony took place in October 2019 according to news first reported by E! News.
Harding and Hart have been together since 2011.
Bo Derek & John Corbett
Surprise! The actor announced that he and his longtime love wed "around Christmastime" last year during an Aug. 3, 2021, appearance on The Talk.
"I can't believe that I forgot to tell you that around Christmastime we got married. Bo and I got married!" Corbett told co-host Jerry O'Connell.
"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement, all our friends and family knew but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because really we haven't had an opportunity. So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America, or the world."
"After 20 years we decided to get married, we didn't want 2020 to be that thing that everybody looks back at and hated," he explained. "We thought, 'Well, let's get one nice thing out of it.' "
A rep for Derek also confirmed the happy news to PEOPLE, saying, "Bo and John were married in a private ceremony late last year."
Anna Faris & Michael Barrett
Faris revealed on the July 21 episode of the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast that she and Barrett eloped in Washington State.
"I'm looking around.. my fiancé's right — he's now my husband. Yes, we eloped," she said during a conversation with a caller. "It was awesome, yeah, it was great."
Faris didn't share many details about the nuptials, but added, "It was at a local courthouse up in Washington State, it was great."
The actress began dating the cinematographer in 2017 after working on her film Overboard. The two were first spotted together that September — a month after Faris and ex-husband Chris Pratt announced their split after eight years of marriage.
Don Cheadle & Bridgid Coulter
The actor and his partner of 28 years, with whom he shares two daughters, tied the knot earlier this year, he revealed to Wanda Sykes while she was guest-hosting an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Sykes said she was initially confused to hear the news, as she had assumed they were already wed.
Cheadle was equally surprised to hear that others were surprised: When one site tweeted that he "secretly married" Coulter, he responded, "'secret'? you mean cause we didn't have people magazine cover it?" with two laughing-through-tears emojis. Don, we would have loved to attend! We'll go to the vow renewal!
Ariana Grande & Dalton Gomez
The pop star delighted fans on May 17 when news broke that she had secretly married fiancé Gomez.
"They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to PEOPLE exclusively. "It was tiny and intimate - less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
Grande's December 2020 engagement to the 25-year-old real estate agent, nearly a year into their relationship, also came as a surprise. The couple, who first began dating in January 2020, spent the pandemic social distancing together at the pop star's L.A. home.
Riz Ahmed & Fatima Farheen Mirza
The actor and rapper revealed that he got married "not very long" ago during the Jan. 11 episode of the Grounded with Louis Theroux podcast.
"I think this is the first time I've ever mentioned it in an interview, so congratulations on this incredibly exciting scoop," Ahmed joked.
Speaking with The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, the Sound of Metal star revealed he and the bestselling A Place For Us author had quite the modern meet-cute.
"We just both sat down at the same table in a café where we both turned up to write," Riz explained. "We were both jostling over the same laptop plug point. It's like a very modern way of meeting."
Jonathan Van Ness & Mark Peacock
The Queer Eye star revealed his surprise nuptials to his "best friend" Mark Peacock while reflecting on 2020 in a lengthy Instagram post on New Year's Eve.
"Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," Van Ness began the caption of his post. "I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn't know would be my last standup show for who knows how long."
Then, the television personality revealed his exciting personal news, writing, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."
Although Van Ness didn't tag his husband in the post, he did share a photo of what appears to be their nuptials alongside the message.
Princess Beatrice & Edo Mapelli Mozzi
After delaying their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi quietly married in Windsor on July 17, 2020.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were among the small number of guests, including Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew. There were about 20 close friends and family at the ceremony at All Saint's Chapel, in Windsor Great Park - a short drive from the castle.
A statement from Buckingham Palace said, "The private wedding ceremony of Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi took place at 11 a.m. on Friday 17th July at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor."
"The small ceremony was attended by The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh and close family. The wedding took place in accordance with all relevant Government Guidelines," the statement read.
Bindi & Chandler
Irwin and Powell tied the knot on March 25, 2020, at the Australia Zoo, the conservationist announced on Instagram.
"March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend," she captioned a photo of the newlyweds on their big day. "There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We've planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn't have guests at our wedding."
"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," she continued, noting the coronavirus pandemic. "Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history.
Pamela & Jon
The actress and movie mogul quietly tied the knot on Jan. 20, 2020, before splitting twelve days later and revealing they'd never legally wed. The news of their surprise wedding came 30 years after the couple first dated, and a few months after they rekindled their relationship.
"They are very much in love and were married yesterday," Anderson's publicist Matthew Berritt told PEOPLE at the time.
The union marked Anderson's fifth time getting married and Peters' second. (It ended just as quickly as it happened: 12 days later, they had split.)
Kathy & Randy
Griffin rang in the New Year with a new husband! Just a few hours before midnight on Dec. 31, 2019, the comedian and her longtime love Bick announced that they would tie the knot in the early hours of 2020 - and that comedy legend Lily Tomlin would officiate.
"We are in love and we cannot stop laughing," Griffin wrote on social media of saying "I do" to Bick, whom she's been dating since 2011.
Nicki & Kenneth
The queen of rap surprised her fans with a nuptial annoucement on Oct. 21!
Minaj posted a video on Instagram showing matching "Mr. and Mrs." mugs and black and white baseball caps that had "Bride" and "Groom" written across the front. Keeping it simple, the rapper captioned the short clip, "👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10*21*19" - referencing her new official name and seemingly the day that she and boyfriend Petty officially tied the knot.
Reps for Minaj did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Dwayne & Lauren
On Aug. 29, 2019, the actor revealed via a photo on Instagram that he tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and singer/music producer Hashian in an intimate ceremony in Hawaii.
In a second photo, the newlyweds locked lips at the edge of the water, with the beautiful Hawaii sunset behind them.
"We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed) @laurenhashianofficial❤️@hhgarcia41📸," Johnson captioned the photos.
Heidi & Tom
In July, PEOPLE confirmed the supermodel and rocker Kaulitz were legally married. Public records showed they obtained a confidential marriage certificate in California. TMZ reported they tied the knot in February, just two months after Kaulitz proposed to Klum on Dec. 24, 2018.
Klum - mom to daughters Lou, 10, and Leni, 15, and sons Johan, 12, and Henry, 14 - and the Tokio Hotel musician first sparked dating rumors in March 2018 after they were spotted kissing on set while she was filming America's Got Talent.
Ed & Cherry
In July - the same day he dropped his new album, No.6 Collaborations Project - the British singer confirmed in a video interview with iHeart Radio's Charlamagne Tha God posted to his YouTube channel that he and his longtime love Seaborn had tied the knot.
When Charlamagne Tha God asks about his more personal lyrics on "Remember the Name," featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, Sheeran references the verse that says, "Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick."
"It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," said Sheeran. "[I thought] Someone's gonna hear that and be like, 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out."
The Sun reported in February that Sheeran and his longtime girlfriend had tied the knot in December 2018 at their home in Suffolk, England, in front of 40 friends and family members.
Joe & Sophie
Vegas, baby! After the 2019 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 1, the stars surprised everyone by saying "I do" at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The singer's brothers were in attendance, an Elvis impersonator officiated, Dan + Shay performed and Diplo shared the whole thing on Instagram Live.
Jonas had previous told James Corden the pair was planning a summer 2019 wedding in France.
Jude & Phillipa
Law married girlfriend Coan in a low-key ceremony at The Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on April 30, according to The Sun.
In photos obtained by the publication, Law and Coan were seen walking together with Coan dressed in an off-white ruffled dress and carrying a bouquet of flowers. The actor wore a corduroy navy blazer, matching pants and a navy fedora hat.
The two emerged from the town hall wearing wedding bands on their ring fingers, according to the publication.
Miranda & Brendan
"In honor of Valentine's Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched!" Lambert wrote on Instagram on Feb. 16, 2019, revealing the news of her new relationship for the first time. "My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…. me," she continued alongside two sweet photos from their happy day, adding a red heart emoji and the sweet hashtag "theone."
A rep for the singer confirmed to PEOPLE that the marriage happened "a while" before Lambert's post.
McLoughlin is an officer with the NYPD, and has previously earned attention for his good looks.
Michael & Morgan
Leap Day 2016 will forever be an especially memorable day for Dexter's Hall - it's his anniversary with new bride Macgregor. The couple tied the knot at City Hall in N.Y.C. that Monday morning.
CARSON & SIRI
It was an extra special holiday season for The Voice host and his love of 10 years, who were married in a private ceremony on Dec. 23, 2015. The pair, who are parents to Jackson James, 6, Etta Jones, 3, and London Rose, 16 months, tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony after a two-year-long engagement. "The husband and wife thing is just the bow around something. Our end game is we want to be together forever," Daly told PEOPLE in 2014.
DAISY & RICHARD
On Christmas, the happy couple took to social media to reveal that they had tied the knot in Aspen, Colorado. "On December 23rd, 2015, the magnificent @daisyfuentes gave me the honor of becoming my wife," Marx wrote.
The newlyweds shared a collection of photos from their gorgeous snow-covered winter wedding. "Even for a writer, there are no words to adequately describe the exquisiteness of this woman," the singer captioned a photo of his veiled bride.
LUDACRIS & EUDOXIE
From proposal to confirmation in one day! The rapper and his longtime love announced their betrothal on Dec. 26, 2014, and on Jan. 6, 2015, shared that they'd married quietly that day. "Why wait... Did the thing before 2015," Luda posted on Instagram, with his new wife adding, "Great way to go into the new year!"
PENÉLOPE & JAVIER
Talk about a Spanish bombshell! Cruz married Bardem in an intimate ceremony in the Bahamas in July 2010. Not one to dish about her private life, the actress - whose chemistry with the Oscar-winning actor in Vicky Cristina Barcelona earned her an Academy Award in 2009 - once gushed that her new hubby is "the best actor in the world."
CAMERON & BENJI
What a way to start the year! Diaz and Madden - who hit it off in May and were engaged just before Christmas - put their love on the fast track, marrying at her Beverly Hills home on Monday night, Jan. 5, 2015. "Since she started dating Benji, Cameron has changed in a very positive way," a source told PEOPLE the year prior. "She can't stop smiling and seems much happier."
JOSEPH & TASHA
Gordon-Levitt ended 2014 with some big news: He got married! The actor and McCauley, co-founder and CEO of robotics company Fellow Robots, exchanged vows in a Dec. 20, 2014, ceremony at their home. Though the two have been together a while, McCauley managed to stay out of the spotlight. "I have a girlfriend but I tend not to really like to talk about it in public," the Don Jon star said in 2013. "The girl that I'm with, she really doesn't want to be a part of that."
CHAD & SARAH
It seems that Murray found his chosen one: The Agent Carter actor and Roemer, who met filming the Crackle TV series Chosen, tied the knot and have a baby on the way, they confirmed in January 2015. Days before news broke, Murray sparked marriage speculation when he was spotted at ABC's Winter 2015 TCAs party sporting a gold band. The actors began dating in 2014.
EDDIE & HANNAH
As if he didn't have enough going on this year with all the awards nominations he's earning for The Theory of Everything, British actor Redmayne found time to sneak in a wedding on Dec. 15, 2014. He wed fiancée Bagshawe (the two were engaged over Memorial Day weekend) at Babington House in Somerset, England, surrounded by a "small number of close family and friends," according to his rep.
NEIL & DAVID
It would be the perfect ending to How I Met Your Father! NPH and his partner of 10 years said I do in front of family (including their young twins Harper and Gideon) and pal Elton John in Italy during an intimate Sept. 6, 2014, ceremony. "Guess what? David Burtka and I got married over the weekend. In Italy. Yup, we put the 'n' and 'd' in 'husband,'" the actor shared soon after on Twitter.
FRAN & SHIVA
Happily Divorced no more! Drescher and Ayyadurai, who holds the patent for creating email, wed in front of family and friends at their beach home on Sept. 6, 2014. She wore Badgley Mischka, while the groom opted for Ralph Lauren. "Every day is a celebration with Fran," the groom said. "We're always laughing, always enjoying ourselves."
The pair split in 2016.
PIPER & STEPHEN
Here comes the bride, all dressed in ... whoa! Perabo slipped on a textured metallic gown, paired with a light yellow veil, to wed director-producer Kay on June 26, 2014, in New York City. It was a noticeable style choice for the otherwise under-the-radar Covert Affairs star, who met her husband on the hit USA spy series. Speaking of covert affairs: While she didn't chat up her wedding plans, she told Gotham magazine, "Cocktails like the Manhattan are similar to men that I like: really strong, sort of tidy, simple, beautiful and with their hair down."
ALEXIS & VINCENT
Can't be mad about this: The low-key Mad Men costars tied the knot very quietly in California in June 2014, PEOPLE confirms. The two got engaged in March 2013, after Kartheiser hilariously practiced his proposal on his cast mates. But seriously, "They are such a yin and yang," Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss told PEOPLE. "I've known Vinny for 12 years and Alexis is just the sweetest. I've never seen Vincent like this. It is really cool."
ASHLEY & CHRISTOPHER
She's "The Tiz" no more! The former High School Musical star and her musician fiancé French kept it super-secret when they wed Sept. 8, 2014 in front of family and friends, including HSM costar and bestie Vanessa Hudgens. "Best day of my life!" Tisdale posted on Instagram, along with a gorgeous wedding photo. "Introducing Mr and Mrs French."
STACY & JARED
Not even Keibler's family knew about her plans to tie the knot with her beau of five months, tech entrepreneur Pobre. The two - who were friends for several years before getting together - eloped in romantic fashion on March 8, 2014, on the beach in Mexico. "My happiness is indescribable," Keibler told PEOPLE, adding that the ceremony itself was "a blend of romance, tranquility, natural beauty, bonding and overwhelming love."
KIMORA & TIM
News that the fashion mogul had wed again came from an unlikely source: her ex-husband. On Feb. 19, 2014, Russell Simmons Tweeted, "All of us love @OfficialKimora but the fact is she is happily married." So who's the lucky guy? Investment banker Tim Leissner, who "has been in the family for a while now," Simmons added in his Tweet. Lee and Simmons, who have two daughters, separated in 2006; she eventually moved on with actor Djimon Hounsou, with whom she has a son.
BRIAN & JENNIFER
There's twice as many reasons to celebrate for Hewitt, who revealed on Nov. 26, 2013, that she welcomed daughter Autumn earlier in the week and had quietly tied the knot with The Client List costar Hallisay. The pair announced their engagement that June, a day after confirming the star's pregnancy.
CHRISTINA & JAMES
While many of her Hollywood peers were dressing up for Halloween, Ricci quietly slipped on a Givenchy haute couture wedding gown to marry Heerdegen in an intimate Oct. 26, 2013, N.Y.C. ceremony. The couple, who met working on the set of the former ABC series Pan Am before taking their relationship public in February 2012, also managed to keep their engagement hush-hush for at least months after the proposal.
GINNIFER & JOSH
Their love story has almost been out of a fairy tale. After meeting - and falling hard - on the set of their ABC series Once Upon a Time, Goodwin and Dallas announced last fall that they were engaged, then expecting and now, married! The two made it official on April 12, 2014, in an intimate California ceremony, ahead of the May birth of son Oliver.
DANIEL & RACHEL
Following a brief courtship, Craig and Weisz confirmed they had married a week after their intimate June 22, 2011, New York ceremony. In attendance: only four witnesses - Craig's daughter Ella, Weisz's son Henry and a pair of friends.
CALISTA & HARRISON
After more than eight years together, Flockhart and Ford tied the knot in a no-frills surprise ceremony at Gov. Bill Richardson's Santa Fe, New Mexico, mansion on June 15, 2010. "I think it is wonderful that they finally made it legit," Ford's eldest son Ben told PEOPLE of the elopement. "It is really terrific news."
MATT & SIMON
The White Collar and Magic Mike star actually waited three years to tell fans he'd married partner Halls in 2011. "It was very chill. Very small - only our nearest and dearest," the father of three shared with OUT magazine in 2014. "There's a security, a validity of knowing that it's legal. It's hard to put into words. It's just a feeling I guess - something about saying vows in front of the people around you who love and support you. I think it was good for our family.
KELLY & BRANDON
She fooled us! After first dishing on wedding plans and later saying she was going to elope, the singer married fiancé Blackstock in an under-the-radar Oct. 20, 2013, ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tenn. Clarkson did stay true to her word on her dress, though, choosing a long-sleeve, lacy number that fit her description of "a little rock 'n' roll. A little tattered. Nothing like a princess thing."
In late 2020, the pair announced their plans to divorce.
ZOË & MARCO
Summer 2013 was one of love, indeed, for Saldana, who wed Italian artist Perego in a small ceremony surrounded by family and friends earlier in the season. "They are very happy," a source tells PEOPLE of the couple, who went public with their relationship that May at the Star Trek Into Darkness premiere.
KERRY & NNAMDI
"What?!" That was the collective remark uttered by fans of Scandal star Washington when news broke July 3, 2013, that she'd married San Francisco 49ers cornerback Asomugha in Idaho on June 24. Not only did the actress manage to keep her wedding a secret, but her relationship was under wraps, as well: She'd apparently dated the footballer for nearly a year before tying the knot.
ALEX & MALIA
Aloha! Hawaii Five-O's O'Loughlin quietly married his girlfriend Jones on the Pacific islands. The Australian-born actor (who also starred in The Back-Up Plan) and his surfer-model love were first spotted together in November 2011, and now call Hawaii home. While both have children from previous relationships, they welcomed son Lion, their first child together, in October 2012.
BLAKE & RYAN
Lively and Reynolds's wedding wasn't just a shock - it was awe-inspiring too. The lovebirds made it official on Sept. 9, 2012, at South Carolina's historic Boone Hall Plantation with the help of Martha Stewart and her team of bridal experts, and let the domestic doyenne run a few photos in her Weddings magazine later that year.
AMERICA & RYAN
A year after announcing her engagement, Ferrera exchanged vows with longtime boyfriend Williams on June 27, 2011, in "an intimate setting amongst close friends and family," her rep told PEOPLE. Those included Hollywood pals Vanessa Williams, Blake Lively and Rebecca Romijn, who watched the former Ugly Betty actress walk down the aisle in a dress by Amsale's Christos label.
CHRISTINA & MARTYN
Applegate picked the right time to marry fiancé LeNoble: Oscars weekend! The two - parents to 2-year-old Sadie - wed under the radar the evening before the 2013 awards, "surrounded by family in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles," her rep told PEOPLE.
ALANIS & SOULEYE
In a simple Tweet, Morissette confirmed her big news: She and rapper beau Souleye (real name: Mario Treadway) had quietly wed among family in L.A. on May 22, 2010. She told fans in June, "We're very excited to embark on this journey with each other....sending love...connect soon xo - Alanis."
ISLA & SACHA
BRUCE & EMMA
Willis wed his model girlfriend Heming in an intimate ceremony in 2009 in Turks & Caicos, just days after turning 54. Surrounded by family - daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallullah attended, as did their mom Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher - Willis said I do after dating Heming for more than a year.
GISELE & TOM
SALMA & FRANCOIS
Hayek and her French billionaire beau Pinault shared a romantic - and surprise - Valentine's Day wedding in 2009 at City Hall in Paris. The couple said "oui" in front of a dozen guests, including then-17-month-old daughter Valentina. "The bride was extremely beautiful," a wedding guest told PEOPLE. "Even when she was crying tears of joy."
BEYONCÉ & JAY Z
JESSICA & CASH
Weeks before welcoming daughter Honor Marie in 2008, Alba and Warren got married at the Beverly Hills Municipal Court by a court staffer. "When I was a little girl, it was all about the princess fairy tale," Alba told PEOPLE at the time. "But life is changing every day, and I'm just going with it."
DESIREE & CHRIS
The whole world watched Siegfried ask Hartsock to marry him on The Bachelorette in 2013, but their wedding day was a more private affair. The pair married at a church in Palos Verdes, California, on Jan. 18, 2015, and "it was a beautiful occasion," an insider told PEOPLE. Another attendee added, "The day was so filled with love; lots of people shed tears during the ceremony."