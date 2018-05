You can’t see it here, but they’re practicing staring down the Seattle Seahawks. “We are ready!!! Let’s go Daddy! Let’s go Pats!!” Gisele Bündchen posts on Instagram before the New England Patriots defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 18. The little intimidators: Vivian, 2, Benjamin, 5, and Jack, 7½ (Brady’s son with actress Bridget Moynahan). Next stop: Super Bowl!