The Jonas Brothers, John Legend and Mom-to-Be Jena Malone: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Sundance Film Festival!

Every year, Hollywood invades Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Festival.

This year, celebs like Nick Jonas and Daniel Radcliffe are making the most of their time in the snowy small town by rubbing elbows with their fans and hitting up the festival’s biggest parties and PEOPLE was there to capture all the fun moments.

SUNDAY, JAN. 24

12:30 a.m., TAO Park City: In town to support brother Nick’s film Goat, Joe Jonas (who was gifted a temporary tattoo by his brother from Applegate’s Reel Food Café featuring Wholly Guacamole) hit up the pop-up club with a group of pals. Sophia Bush – sporting a bob and Sorel boots – rubbed elbows with Nick while her group sipped on Tequila Don Julio. Brody Jenner took the stage for a short deejay set while his girlfriend, Kaitlynn Carter, looked on. Birth of a Nation star Gabrielle Union held court at her table with her cast, including Nate Parker.

SATURDAY, JAN. 23

9 p.m., Kia Supper Suite: Kevin Smith, AnnaLynne McCord (who got dolled up with beGlammed and hopped over after partying at the Dream Hotels + Nylon’s 3rd annual Apres Ski party), Spike Lee and more dined on dishes by The Church Key at the Creative Coalition’s 2016 Spotlight Initiative Awards, sponsored by Stella & Dot and Dobel Tequila. Union spoke about her new film before heading over to an HBO panel and party, where Kerry Washington chatted about her new series Confirmation. Finnish indie pop/rock artist Peppina performed a surprise Glenn Frey tribute sing-along.

8 p.m., ChefDance 2016: Octavia Spencer, Juliette Lewis and Josh Groban were just a few of the famous faces spotted feasting at the annual event, this year presented by Velocity honoring Operation Smile. Guests dined on steamed striped bass, coconut poached chicken salad, red peanut curry grilled skirt steak and mango pudding for dessert by Chef Louis Tikaram of EP & LP restaurant.

7 p.m., Stella Artois Filmmaker Lounge: The Joshy cast chatted and caught up by the bar while posing for fun photos. They later sat down for dinner and dined on a Peruvian-inspired menu while sipping on Stella.

6 p.m., Chase Sapphire on Main: The Manchester by the Sea cast – including Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges and Kyle Chandler – celebrated their much buzzed-about film while pals John Krasinski (who’s in town to promote his film The Hollars), Judd Apatow and Keegan-Michael Key stopped by for support.

4:15 p.m., Acura Studio: While a crowd of screaming girls looked on, Nick signed the hood of the new 2017 Acura NSX, which will be auctioned to benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation via eBay for charity. (Other signees include Radcliffe, Molly Shannon, Craig Robinson, Ellen Page, Chelsea Handler and more.)

3:15 p.m., IMDB Studio: Dad-to-be John Legend (sans wife Chrissy Teigen) chatted about how excited he is to feel the baby move. He and co-star Jurnee Smollett-Bell chatted about how filming was “really fun” even though their new project Underground tackles serious topics. Legend, who celebrated in the evening at the Vida Tequila lounge, also stopped by the Vaseline Healing Project lounge earlier in the day for a little relaxation.

2:50 p.m., Eccles Theater: Still sporting a cane because of a basketball injury, Joshy‘s Aubrey Plaza walked into the premiere of Manchester by the Sea limping. She was closely followed by Apatow and his daughter Maude, who is in town promoting her new film Other People.

1:45 p.m., Kari Feinstein’s Style Lounge: Jena Malone showed off her baby bump while walking around with her boyfriend Ethan DeLorenzo. “She said she’s been waddling around everywhere and is super tired,” says a source. “She said Sundance is the first big thing she’s done since she became pregnant.”

11:15 a.m., Variety & Fandango Sundance Studio: Nick and his Goat costars revealed that they would go to frat bars to let loose while filming. (They also popped by the Samsung Studio for a panel on the film.) Later, Riley Keough‘s husband, stuntman Ben-Smith Petersen, snacked on sweet treats by Autograph Collection Hotels and patiently waited for his wife to finish her interviews at the studio, which is presented by Dockers.

9:30 a.m., Eddie Bauer Adventure House: It was a The Last Days of Disco reunion! Love & Friendship costars Kate Beckinsale and Chloë Sevigny hugged and caught up at the pop-up venue. Beckinsale later spotted signing the wall at Bar 53 at Rock & Reilly’s. “She looked flawless,” says an onlooker.