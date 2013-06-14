Smashed Apple Cider BBQ Ribs

Mike Coppola/ Getty Images for Mike's Hard Lemonade

If you’re at a summer barbecue, chances are you’re eating ribs. But the ribs are only as good as the grill master, and Spike Mendelsohn – former Top Chef star and chef at D.C.’s Good Stuff Eatery – has one darn good recipe for his.

Mendelsohn recently partnered with Mike’s Hard to create some summer recipes with the brand’s new offerings, including his latest creation, Smashed Apple Cider ribs. Add some spices and a crisp apple slaw to these babies (er, baby backs) and you’ll have guests asking for more.

Serves 8-12

• 2 racks of St. Louis-style ribs (about 4 lbs.)

Rub for Ribs

• 2 Tbsp. smoked paprika

• 2 cups brown sugar

• 1 tsp. cinnamon

• 2 Tbsp. ginger powder

• 1 tsp. allspice

• ½ cup hard cider, such as Mike’s Hard Smashed Apple Cider Crisp Apple

1. Combine paprika, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger powder and allspice to create the dry rub.

2. Rub the mixture all over the meat and season with salt and pepper (allowing ribs to marinate overnight).

3. Pre-heat oven to 375º F.

4. Place meat in a roasting pan and slather the ribs with cider.

5. Cover the pan with foil and bake for approximately 2 hours, until 1 in. of bone is showing.

6. Finish on the grill over medium heat for approximately 15 minutes and glaze with BBQ sauce (recipe follows).

Image zoom Courtesy Mike's Hard Lemonade

BBQ Sauce

• 8 oz. can chipotle peppers

• 2 cups thick BBQ sauce

• 1 Tbsp. molasses

• 2 Tbsp. hard cider, such as Mike’s Hard Smashed Apple Cider Crisp Apple

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• ½ cup nonalcoholic apple cider vinegar

Blend ingredients together until smooth.

Apple Slaw

• 4 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored and julienned

• 2 whole lemons, juiced

• 1 bunch of parsley, finely chopped

Toss apples with lemon juice and sprinkle with parsley. Serve chilled.