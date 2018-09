'Tis the Season! Kaley Cuoco, Brody Jenner & More Celebs Who Got Married This Summer

The Oscar winner tied the knot with her social venture entrepreneur boyfriend Philip Schneider almost two years after the two were first spotted together in November 2016, Vogue reports. The actress opened up for the first time about her new husband and their romantic wedding in the Redwoods in California.

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank told Vogue. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”