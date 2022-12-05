10 Must-See Portraits from Sunday Night's 2022 Streamy Awards

01 of 10 Charli D'Amelio Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards Fresh off her Dancing with the Stars win, Charli D'Amelio accepted the lifestyle award at the 2022 Streamy Awards, presented by YouTube, in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

02 of 10 Airrack Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards Creator Airrack, a.k.a. Eric Decker, served as the night's host and picked up the first person award.

03 of 10 Rhett and Link Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards Comedians Rhett and Link won show of the year for their Good Mythical Morning.

04 of 10 Lexi Rivera Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards Nominee and presenter Lexi Rivera shined in her sparkly dress.

05 of 10 Jay Shetty Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards Author and life coach Jay Shetty was nominated for best podcast for his On Purpose.

06 of 10 Quackity Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards Though he lost in his two categories, gamer Quackity, on hand to present, still brought the cool to Sunday night's Streamys.

07 of 10 Tana Mongeau Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards YouTube star Tana Mongeau picked head-to-toe red for the occasion.

08 of 10 Bob the Drag Queen Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards RuPaul's Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen turned it out in pink and also served as the show's live announcer.

09 of 10 Yung Gravy Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards "Betty" rapper Yung Gravy struck a pose in the portrait studio following his performance.