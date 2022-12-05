10 Must-See Portraits from Sunday Night's 2022 Streamy Awards

Stars and fans came out in Los Angeles Sunday night to celebrate the best of the Internet — and we're sharing the glam pics

By People Staff
Published on December 5, 2022 01:01 PM
01 of 10

Charli D'Amelio

Streamys charlie d'amelio
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

Fresh off her Dancing with the Stars win, Charli D'Amelio accepted the lifestyle award at the 2022 Streamy Awards, presented by YouTube, in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

02 of 10

Airrack

Streamys airrack
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

Creator Airrack, a.k.a. Eric Decker, served as the night's host and picked up the first person award.

03 of 10

Rhett and Link

Streamys rhett and link
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

Comedians Rhett and Link won show of the year for their Good Mythical Morning.

04 of 10

Lexi Rivera

Streamys lexi rivera
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

Nominee and presenter Lexi Rivera shined in her sparkly dress.

05 of 10

Jay Shetty

Streamys jay shetty
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

Author and life coach Jay Shetty was nominated for best podcast for his On Purpose.

06 of 10

Quackity

Streamys quackity
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

Though he lost in his two categories, gamer Quackity, on hand to present, still brought the cool to Sunday night's Streamys.

07 of 10

Tana Mongeau

Streamys tana mongreau
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

YouTube star Tana Mongeau picked head-to-toe red for the occasion.

08 of 10

Bob the Drag Queen

Streamys bob the drag queen
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

RuPaul's Drag Race star Bob the Drag Queen turned it out in pink and also served as the show's live announcer.

09 of 10

Yung Gravy

Streamys yung gravy
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

"Betty" rapper Yung Gravy struck a pose in the portrait studio following his performance.

10 of 10

Avani Gregg

Streamys avani gregg
Benjamin Askinas for the Streamy Awards

TikTok star and presenter Avani Gregg brought the glam on Sunday night.

