Streaker Breaks into Arnold's Premiere

Since Prince William had an intruder at his 21st birthday party last month, it’s only fair that Arnold Schwarzenegger get the royal treatment in London, too.

An intruder broke into the London premiere of “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” — a nearly naked intruder, reports PEOPLE.

A male streaker, wearing nothing but a black thong, ran down the red carpet in front of stars of the film and 5,000 fans Monday night outside the Odeon cinema in Leicester Square.

Not that the movie buff in the buff had a chance to see the movie. Police quickly hauled him away.

Though the streaker provided quite a sight, the real attraction of the fans was the “T3” star (and possible California gubernatorial candidate) himself.

Schwarzenegger embarked on a 10-minute greeting session in which he shook hands with members of the crowd and posed for photographs. The former Mr. Universe, 55 — dressed in a black suit and his trademark steel-toed cowboy boots — arrived with wife Maria Shriver as the “Terminator” musical theme played, while he posed on the red carpet with the film’s female stars, Kristanna Loken and Claire Danes.

“You always wonder if you can get back into the character,” Schwarzenegger told Sky News. “But as soon as I put on the leather jacket and sunglasses I was back.”

The 22-year-old former model Loken, nicknamed Skyscraper Legs, wowed the crowd in a pink suede outfit slashed to the thigh, while Danes, 24, looked more demure in an Asian-style black two-piece.

Also present was Rachel Griffiths, star of “Six Feet Under,” six months pregnant. “London is brilliant — we just arrived” from a honeymoon in Italy, she told PEOPLE, adding, “It’s a little overwhelming.”

As for traveling while pregnant: “(The baby) is due in November. So far it’s been fab — I haven’t been ill at all. Touch wood.”