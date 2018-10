From Post Malone to Travis Scott: The Fascinating Stories Behind Famous Stage Names

The Astroworld rapper, né Jacques Berman Webster II, shared the origin of his stage name during an October Tonight Show appearance. “My uncle is named Travis and Kid Cudi is, like, one of my favorite artists of all time, and his real name is Scott Mescudi. And my uncle’s friends call him Scott too, so it just kinda worked out like that — my two superheroes.”

“I looked up to him and s—,” Scott told Grantland back in 2014 about the “favorite relative” who inspired his name. “[He] was just cool as f—. He always just had swag. He played golf and s—. He just had swag. [He] was just smart. Always made good decisions, good business decisions.”