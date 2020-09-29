8 Fascinating Backstories Behind Celebrity Names, From Beyoncé to Leonardo DiCaprio

Queen Bey’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson opened up about her eldest daughter’s unique moniker on the In My Head with Heather Thomson podcast, sharing that "Beyoncé" is actually Tina's maiden name.

"A lot of people don't know that Beyoncé is my last name. It’s my maiden name," the fashion designer and businesswoman, 66, said. "My name was Celestine Beyoncé, which at that time was not a cool thing to have that weird name. I wanted my name to be Linda Smith because those were the cool names."