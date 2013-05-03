Steve Harvey's Tearful Tribute to His Mom

We really wish Steve Harvey’s mom was around to give him a big hug.

The Daytime Emmy-nominated talk show host gives a tearful tribute to his mother during a segment titled “Things My Mom Taught Me” on Steve Harvey this Monday, and the raw emotion he displays for his mom, Eloise Harvey, who died of a stroke in 1997 at age 83, almost leaves the typically chatty host at a rare loss for words.

“When they asked me to do this I said I’d take a shot at it, but it’s a difficult thing for me,” he says while taking long pauses in an attempt to compose himself and letting tears stream down his face. “I can only hope that in everything that she’s taught me, somehow, she’s somewhere watching me.”

“I hope that I’ve made her proud of the man I’ve turned out to be,” he adds before walking off the stage, the emotion still obvious on his face.

Monday’s show kicks off a week-long celebration of moms on his syndicated talk show. Check your local listings for air times.