The Steamiest Celebrity Shower Photos

There's nothing like a nice shower to charge your day — and for these celebs, it's also an opportunity for a cool Instagram opp. Check out these 10 oh-so-steamy celebrity shower shots

By People Staff
Published on March 24, 2023 01:29 PM
01 of 10

Halle Berry

Halle Berry
Halle Berry/Twitter

Halle Berry decided to celebrate "hump day self love" with this sultry pic.

02 of 10

Channing Tatum

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Channing Tatum/Instagram

Taken by his then-girlfriend Jessie J in 2019, this extra-hot flick of Channing Tatum will never get old.

03 of 10

Jennifer Aniston

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston took the opportunity to promote her haircare line LolaVie with this sexy photo captioned, "Something's coming 🚿 9.8.22."

04 of 10

David Schwimmer

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
David Schwimmer/Instagram

In response to Aniston's pic, Schwimmer poked fun at his former Friends costar with this funny snap, writing, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??"

05 of 10

Evan Ross

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Evan Ross/Instagram

For Evan Ross' 33rd birthday in 2021, his wife, Ashlee Simpson, decided to gift us all with this shot of the actor taking a splash.

06 of 10

Salma Hayek

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Salma Hayek/Instagram

"#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans," the Puss in Boots actress captioned this blissful flick.

07 of 10

Gigi Hadid

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Gigi Hadid/Instagram

Gigi Hadid decided to cool off the only way supermodels cool off: by taking splash in an outdoor shower.

08 of 10

Chrissy Teigen

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram

The supermodel got cheeky with her shower pic and also addressed some haters, writing, "I have two caption ideas. 'me putting your opinions in my butt' and 'wedgie.' I will decide in one hour."

09 of 10

Kourtney Kardashian

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The eldest Kardashian struck a pose while rocking an electric purple monokini in Mexico.

10 of 10

Bella Thorne

Celeb Steamiest Shower Pics
Bella Thorne/Instagram

It was tongues out for Bella Thorne as she washed up after a day at the beach.

Related Articles
Brian Cox opens the London Stock Exchange to celebrate Succession Season 4
Brian Cox Suits Up to Open the London Stock Exchange, Plus Fall Out Boy with Jimmy Fallon and More
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2022 City Harvest "Red Supper Club" Fundraising Gala
Why John Legend Thinks Chrissy Teigen's Sense of Humor is the Hottest Thing About Her
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Inside Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler's Friendship: 'We Must Have Been Real Family in Another Life'
salma hayek instagram
Salma Hayek Goes Makeup-Free in New Instagram Photos Taken by Her Husband
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party presented by FRAME
John Legend Shares the Sex Advice He and Wife Chrissy Teigen Follow as Parents: 'Lock the Door'
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon attend "The Morning Show" special screening at Ham Yard Hotel
Jennifer Aniston Pays Tribute to 'Sister' Reese Witherspoon on Her 47th Birthday: 'I Love You'
Chrissy Teigen on MOM LIFE After Baby No. 3: ‘What Were We Thinking?’ (Exclusive)
Chrissy Teigen Opens Up About Managing Stresses as Mom of 3: 'I Get the iPad Now!'
'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' premiere, Paris
The Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons' Takes Paris, Plus T.J. Holmes & Amy Robach, Kendall Jenner and More
Courteney Cox Cleans Her Walk of Fame Star — and Then Helps Out a Few of Her Famous Friends
Courteney Cox Channels 'Friends' Role Monica Geller as She Cleans Her New Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Halle Berry
Halle Berry Embraces 'Hump Day Self Love' with Steamy Topless Selfies: See Her Racy Photo Shoot
Jennifer Aniston at Cher's House
Jennifer Aniston Recalls Hanging Out at Cher's House as a Teen: 'It Was Just Wild and Wonderful'
jennifer aniston, adam sandler, drew barrymore
Jennifer Aniston Wants to Do Movie with Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore: 'Put an End to This Competition'
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston poses at the Photocall Of Netflix's "Murder Mystery" at Ritz Carlton Marina Del Rey on June 11, 2019
Jennifer Aniston Says Adam Sandler Teases Her About Who She Dates: 'What Are You Doing?'
Selena Gomez, Wearing A Wedding Gown, Martin Short And Steve Martin Film And Only Murders In The Building In New York City
Selena Gomez Rocks a Wedding Dress on Set in N.Y.C, Plus the Ross Siblings, Justin Bieber and More
Maren Morris and Alexia Noelle Paris perform onstage during the Love Rising: Let Freedom Sing (and Dance) A Celebration Of Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness show
Maren Morris Sings for Freedom in Nashville, Plus Shawn Mendes, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Middleton and More
Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappe in Paris
Kim Kardashian Brings Saint West and His Friends to Meet Soccer Star Kylian Mbappé in Paris