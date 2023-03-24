01 of 10 Halle Berry Halle Berry/Twitter Halle Berry decided to celebrate "hump day self love" with this sultry pic.

02 of 10 Channing Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram Taken by his then-girlfriend Jessie J in 2019, this extra-hot flick of Channing Tatum will never get old.

03 of 10 Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston took the opportunity to promote her haircare line LolaVie with this sexy photo captioned, "Something's coming 🚿 9.8.22."

04 of 10 David Schwimmer David Schwimmer/Instagram In response to Aniston's pic, Schwimmer poked fun at his former Friends costar with this funny snap, writing, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??"

05 of 10 Evan Ross Evan Ross/Instagram For Evan Ross' 33rd birthday in 2021, his wife, Ashlee Simpson, decided to gift us all with this shot of the actor taking a splash.

06 of 10 Salma Hayek Salma Hayek/Instagram "#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans," the Puss in Boots actress captioned this blissful flick.

07 of 10 Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid decided to cool off the only way supermodels cool off: by taking splash in an outdoor shower.

08 of 10 Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Instagram The supermodel got cheeky with her shower pic and also addressed some haters, writing, "I have two caption ideas. 'me putting your opinions in my butt' and 'wedgie.' I will decide in one hour."

09 of 10 Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram The eldest Kardashian struck a pose while rocking an electric purple monokini in Mexico.