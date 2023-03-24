Celebrity The Steamiest Celebrity Shower Photos There's nothing like a nice shower to charge your day — and for these celebs, it's also an opportunity for a cool Instagram opp. Check out these 10 oh-so-steamy celebrity shower shots By People Staff Published on March 24, 2023 01:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 Halle Berry Halle Berry/Twitter Halle Berry decided to celebrate "hump day self love" with this sultry pic. 02 of 10 Channing Tatum Channing Tatum/Instagram Taken by his then-girlfriend Jessie J in 2019, this extra-hot flick of Channing Tatum will never get old. 03 of 10 Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston/Instagram Jennifer Aniston took the opportunity to promote her haircare line LolaVie with this sexy photo captioned, "Something's coming 🚿 9.8.22." 04 of 10 David Schwimmer David Schwimmer/Instagram In response to Aniston's pic, Schwimmer poked fun at his former Friends costar with this funny snap, writing, "@jenniferaniston - a towel I hope??" 05 of 10 Evan Ross Evan Ross/Instagram For Evan Ross' 33rd birthday in 2021, his wife, Ashlee Simpson, decided to gift us all with this shot of the actor taking a splash. 06 of 10 Salma Hayek Salma Hayek/Instagram "#water the most beautiful delicious and precious necessity of humans," the Puss in Boots actress captioned this blissful flick. 07 of 10 Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid/Instagram Gigi Hadid decided to cool off the only way supermodels cool off: by taking splash in an outdoor shower. 08 of 10 Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen/Instagram The supermodel got cheeky with her shower pic and also addressed some haters, writing, "I have two caption ideas. 'me putting your opinions in my butt' and 'wedgie.' I will decide in one hour." 09 of 10 Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram The eldest Kardashian struck a pose while rocking an electric purple monokini in Mexico. 10 of 10 Bella Thorne Bella Thorne/Instagram It was tongues out for Bella Thorne as she washed up after a day at the beach.