From Nicolas Cage to Pamela Anderson: Stars Who've Been Married Four Times or More
For these famous men and women, the fourth, fifth ... or maybe ninth time's a charm
Nicolas Cage
Number of Marriages: 5
Cage was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. He followed that up with a short-lived union with Lisa Marie Presley, whom he married in 2002. The pair filed for divorce just a few months later. He was then married to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.
In 2019, he married Erike Koike, but requested a divorce just four days after their Las Vegas elopement. The marriage was annulled two months later.
He surprised fans on March 5, 2021, when news broke he'd wed for a fifth time. The actor and girlfriend Riko Shibata quietly tied the knot on Feb. 16 in a small ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas; they are currently expecting their first child together (Cage's third).
Zsa Zsa Gabor
Number of Marriages: 9
Zsa Zsa Gabor leads the pack of stars who have been married the most. She married Burhan Asaf Belge in 1935 and the pair divorced in 1941. She then married Conrad Hilton in 1942 and divorced him in 1947. Next was George Sanders from 1949-1954; then Herbert Hutner, whom she married in 1962 and divorced on March 3, 1966. She married Joshua S. Cosden Jr. on March 9 of the same year, though the pair divorced in 1967.
She wouldn't marry again until she wed Jack Ryan in 1975. The pair divorced on Aug. 24, 1976, and she married Michael O'Hara on Aug. 27 of the same year. The pair divorced in 1983. Then came her short-lived marriage to Felipe de Alba, April 13 to April 14, 1983, which was annulled because her divorce was not yet finalized.
Finally, she wed Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt in 1986; the pair were together until her death in 2016.
Jennifer O'Neill
Number of Marriages: 9
The actress was married nine times to eight men, the first of which, Dean Rossiter, she married in 1965 at just 17. They divorced in 1971, and O'Neill married her second husband, Joseph Koster, in 1972. They were married until 1974, after which O'Neill was married to Nick De Boia from 1975 until their divorce in 1976. In 1978, she married Jeff Barry, and the pair divorced in 1979.
Later that year, the actress married John Lederer, though the pair divorced in 1983. Three years later, she married Richard Alan Brown and they divorced in 1989. Her next husband was Neil L. Bonin, whom she married in 1992; the marriage was annulled a year later. In 1993, she re-married her ex-husband, Richard Alan Brown, but the pair divorced three years later.
Her most recent marriage was to Mervin Disney Louque, Jr., whom she wed in 1996. They are still married.
Mickey Rooney
Number of Marriages: 8
The actor's first of eight marriages was to actress Ava Gardner in 1942; it ended in divorce in 1943. He then married Betty Jane Phillips in 1944 and they divorced in 1949. Shortly thereafter, he married Martha Vickers in 1949 and they divorced in 1951. He followed that up by marrying actress Elaine Mahnken in 1952. They divorced in 1958.
In 1958, Rooney married actress Barbara Ann Thomason; in 1966 she was murdered by a stuntman and actor that she had been having an affair with. Rooney married his late wife's best friend, Marge Lane, but the pair divorced after just 100 days together. He was then married to Carolyn Hocket from 1969 to 1975. In 1978, he wed Jan Chamberlin, and the pair remained married until his death in 2014, though they had separated in 2012.
Larry King
Number of Marriages: 8
The late icon was married eight times, to seven women, beginning with a high school sweetheart in his late teen years, up until his most recent wife, from whom he was estranged at the time of his death.
In 1952, he married Freda Miller, but their marriage was allegedly annulled by their disapproving parents. Then, King was married to Annette Kaye for less than one year in 1961. That same year, he married Alene Akins (for the first time), and the pair divorced in 1963. He then married Mickey Sutphin in 1964, but she divorced him two years later in 1967.
He married Akins again in 1968 and the pair split in 1971. In 1976, he married Sharon Lepore, though the pair divorced in 1983. Six years later, in 1989, King married Julie Alexander, but the pair separated in 1990 and divorced in 1992. In 1997, he wed Shawn Southwick, and the pair were together until 2019, when King filed for divorce. The two were estranged and in the midst of divorce proceedings when King died in January 2021.
Elizabeth Taylor
Number of Marriages: 8
Known for her impressive number of marriages, Taylor was married to seven men and had eight weddings. She was just 18 when she married Conrad Hilton, Jr. in 1950, but the pair divorced eight months later. In 1952, she wed Michael Wilding, who was 20 years her senior, and the pair announced their separation in 1956 and were divorced in 1957.
One month after her divorce was finalized, Taylor married Mike Todd, who passed away tragically in a plane crash in 1958. One year later, and following a scandalous affair, she married Eddie Fisher, who had been married to her friend Debbie Reynolds. They divorced in 1964 and Taylor married costar Richard Burton 10 days later. They divorced for the first time 10 years later in 1974, only to remarry in 1975. They divorced for a final time in 1976.
She then married John Warner in 1976, a relationship that ended with their 1982 divorce. She married her eighth and final husband, Larry Fortensky, in 1991 and they divorced in 1996. (She died in 2011.)
Lana Turner
Number of Marriages: 8
The classic Hollywood beauty was married eight times. In 1939, she eloped with Artie Shaw, a relationship that lasted only four months.
In 1942, she married Joseph Stephen Crane, then had their marriage annulled in 1943 when she found out that he was not really divorced from his wife, Carol Ann Kurtz. They remarried when Turner discovered she was pregnant with their daughter, but they divorced in 1944.
In 1948, she married Henry J. Topping and they divorced in 1952. In 1953, she married Lex Barker and they divorced in 1957. Then followed marriages (and divorces) to Fred May (1960 to 1962), Robert Eaton (1965 to 1969), and Ronald Dante (1969 to 1972). She remained unmarried until her death in 1995.
Richard Pryor
Number of Marriages: 7
The comedian made it to the altar seven times, marrying and re-marrying a few of his exes.
He was first married to Patricia Price in 1961, though the union only lasted one year. In 1967, he married Shelley Bonis, but they divorced in 1969. In 1977, he married actress Deborah McGuire and the pair divorced the following year. In 1981, Pryor married Jennifer Lee, and the marriage only lasted one year. In 1986, Pryor married Flynn Belaine, divorcing her in 1987 and then marrying her again in 1990. Their second marriage also ended in divorce, in 1991. In 2001, Pryor once again married Jennifer Lee, and they were married until his death in 2005.
Rue McClanahan
Number of Marriages: 6
The Golden Girls actress was married enough times that she wrote the book on it! No, really, she wrote a book entitled, First Five Husbands … And the Ones Who Got Away.
She was married to Tom Bish from 1958 to 1959, then to Norman Hartweg from 1959 to 1961, then to Peter DeMaio from 1964 to 1971. In 1976, she married Sam "Gussie" Fisher, but that marriage ended in divorce, too, in 1979. In 1984, McClanahan married Tom Keel, and the pair divorced in 1985.
She wouldn't remarry until 1997, when she wed Morrow Wilson, and the two remained together until her death in 2010.
Billy Bob Thornton
Number of Marriages: 6
Thornton was married to Melissa Lee Gatlin from 1978 to 1980, then married to Toni Lawrence from 1986 to 1988. In 1990, he married Cynda Williams and the pair divorced two years later. He was married to Pietra Thornton from 1993 to 1997 before marrying Angelina Jolie in 2000. They split in 2003. Thornton is currently married to Connie Angland, whom he wed in 2014 after 12 years of dating.
Gary Oldman
Number of Marriages: 5
Oldman, who has been married to writer Gisele Schmidt since 2017, has a few marriages under his belt. He was previously married to actress Lesley Manville from 1987 to 1990, and then Uma Thurman from 1990 until 1992. Oldman married Donya Fiorentino in 1997 and the pair divorced in 2001. In 2008, he married Alexandra Edenborough, a union that ended with their 2015 divorce.
David Foster
Number of Marriages: 5
Now married to Katharine McPhee (the pair tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child the next year), Foster was previously married to singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid 2011 to 2017.
Rita Hayworth
Number of Marriages: 5
The Hollywood starlet was married to Edward C. Judson from 1937 to 1942. Then she was married to Orson Welles from 1943 to 1947. After their split, she married Prince Aly Khan in 1949. The pair divorced in 1953. Shortly thereafter, Hayworth married actor Dick Haymes and the pair divorced following a public altercation in which Haymes struck Hayworth in 1955. She married producer James Hill in 1958, but filed for divorce in 1961. (She died in 1987.)
Pamela Anderson
Number of Marriages: 6-ish
The former Baywatch star married Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee in 1995 after knowing him for just 96 hours. The pair split in 1998 after a tumultuous three years together. Anderson then married musician Kid Rock in July 2006, but the pair split months later, in November of that same year.
Later that year, she married Rick Salomon but had the marriage annulled less than six months later. Anderson and Salomon remarried in 2014, only to divorce a few months afterward. In January 2020, Anderson secretly wed Jon Peters, only for the pair to announce two weeks later that they were splitting up, and that they had never been legally married. On Christmas Eve 2020, Anderson married bodyguard Dan Hayhurst; on Jan. 20, 2022, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had split.
Kenny Rogers
Number of Marriages: 5
The late singer had been married five times before his death in 2020. Rogers' first marriage was from 1958 to 1960, to artist Janice Gordon. Then, he was married to Jean Rogers from 1960 to 1963. He was next married to Margo Anderson from 1964 to 1976, and actress Marianne Gordon from 1977 to 1993. He was with his fifth wife, Wanda Miller, from 1997 until his death.
Joan Collins
Number of Marriages: 5
The Dynasty actress' first husband was actor Maxwell Reed, whom she married in May 1952 and divorced in 1956. She then married Anthony Newley in 1963, and then Ron Kass in 1972. She married Swedish singer Peter Holm in 1985 and the pair divorced in 1987. In February 2002, Collins married her fifth and current husband, Percy Gibson.
George Foreman
Number of Marriages: 5
The famed boxer has been married to current wife Mary Joan Martelly since 1985, but before her, he was married to Adrienne Calhoun from 1971 to 1974, Cynthia Lewis from 1977 to 1979, Sharon Goodson from 1981 to 1982 and Andrea Skeete from 1982 to 1985.
James Cameron
Number of Marriages: 5
The famed director (known for films like Titanic and Avatar) married his first wife, Sharon Williams, in 1978 and the pair divorced in 1984. Then, he was married to Gale Ann Hurd from 1985 to 1989. Later that year, he married Kathryn Bigelow, though they would divorce in 1991. In 1997, he married Linda Hamilton, though the pair separated in 1999. Cameron married his current wife, Suzy Amis, in 2000.
Martin Scorsese
Number of Marriages: 5
The director married his first wife, Laraine Marie Brennan, in 1965 and the pair divorced in 1972. In 1976, he married Julia Cameron, and they split one year later. In 1979, Scorsese married Isabella Rosellini and the pair were together until 1983. He followed that up with a marriage to Barbara De Fina from 1985-1991. He has been married to Helen Morris since 1999.
Billy Joel
Number of Marriages: 4
The piano man has been married four times, first to Elizabeth Weber from 1973 to 1982, and then to his "Uptown Girl" Christie Brinkley from 1985 to 1994. He married chef Katie Lee in 2004 and the pair split in 2010. He is currently married to Alexis Roderick; they wed in 2015.
Frank Sinatra
Number of Marriages: 4
Ol' Blue Eyes had his fair share of marriages. He was married to his childhood sweetheart, Nancy Barbato, from 1939 to 1951, and then married Ava Gardner the year his divorce was finalized. They were together until 1957. In 1966, he married Mia Farrow, and the pair divorced in 1968. He married Barbara Marx in 1976; they were together until his death in 1998.
Melanie Griffith
Number of Marriages: 4
Griffith has been married four times, though one of those marriages was to an ex. In 1976, she was married to Don Johnson for just six months, following up their swift union with a marriage to Steven Bauer from 1981 to 1989. In 1989, she married Johnson again and the pair stayed together until 1996. Later that year, Griffith married Antonio Banderas; they were together until 2015.
Geena Davis
Number of Marriages: 4
Davis has made the trip down the aisle four times, first to director Richard Emmolo from 1982 to 1983, then to actor Jeff Goldblum from 1987 to 1990, then to director Renny Harlin from 1993 to 1998, and most recently to surgeon Reza Jarrahy from 2001 to 2017.
Liza Minnelli
Number of Marriages: 4
The showstopping actress married four times: The first was to Peter Allen from 1967 to 1974, then to Jack Haley Jr. from 1974 to 1979, then to Mark Gero from 1979 to 1992 and most recently to David Gest from 2002 to 2007.
Barbara Walters
Number of Marriages: 4
The legendary journalist has been married four times to three different husbands. She ended her first marriage, in 1955, to Robert Henry Katz, with an annulment after less than a year. In 1963, she married Lee Guber, and the pair divorced in 1976. She was married Merv Adelson twice, first from 1981 to 1984 and again from 1986 to 1992.
Christie Brinkley
Number of Marriages: 4
The model has been married four times. Previous spouses include architect Jean-François Allaux (1973 to 1981), Billy Joel (1985 to 1994), real estate developer Richard Taubman (1994 to 1995) and architect Peter Cook (1996 to 2008).
Lisa Marie Presley
Number of Marriages: 4
The only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie married her first husband, Danny Keough, in 1988. The pair split in 1994. Days later, she married Michael Jackson, though they would divorce in 1996. Presley then married Nicolas Cage in 2002, and the pair filed for divorce three months later — their divorce was finalized in 2004.
Presley married Michael Lockwood in 2006, but she filed for divorce ten years later, in 2016.