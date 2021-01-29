From Nicolas Cage to Pamela Anderson: Stars Who've Been Married Four Times or More

Number of Marriages: 5

Cage was married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001. He followed that up with a short-lived union with Lisa Marie Presley, whom he married in 2002. The pair filed for divorce just a few months later. He was then married to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.

In 2019, he married Erike Koike, but requested a divorce just four days after their Las Vegas elopement. The marriage was annulled two months later.

He surprised fans on March 5, 2021, when news broke he'd wed for a fifth time. The actor and girlfriend Riko Shibata quietly tied the knot on Feb. 16 in a small ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas; they are currently expecting their first child together (Cage's third).