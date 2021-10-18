Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took his daughter Katie for a twirl for the classic father-daughter dance at her September wedding.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the nuptials, Kimmel confirmed he was indeed a fan of his new son-in-law.

"People ask that too, like, 'How's the guy?' And I'll tell you, the guy is great. His name is Will and he's a great guy," he explained. "And if he wasn't, he'd be dead right now.

"That's how we operate in my family," he joked.