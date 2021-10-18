Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom
They said "I do" to a new son or daughter, too! These celebrities played the part of proud parents as their kids walked down the aisle — we just wish we could have heard the epic reception speeches they might have given
Kathy Hilton
Paris Hilton's mom (who did as much planning for the big day as Paris herself, to hear her tell it!) donned an elegant Art Deco-inspired black ballgown with sheer sleeves and even did double duty as wedding entertainment to help get the flower girls to crack a smile as they walked down the aisle.
Jimmy Kimmel
The Jimmy Kimmel Live! host took his daughter Katie for a twirl for the classic father-daughter dance at her September wedding.
Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the nuptials, Kimmel confirmed he was indeed a fan of his new son-in-law.
"People ask that too, like, 'How's the guy?' And I'll tell you, the guy is great. His name is Will and he's a great guy," he explained. "And if he wasn't, he'd be dead right now.
"That's how we operate in my family," he joked.
Mary Steenburgen
The Nightmare Alley star (pictured in her custom Ralph Lauren mother-of-the-groom dress alongside daughter Lilly) said she felt like "the luckiest mother in the world" in an Instagram post celebrating the September wedding of her son Charlie McDowell to Lily Collins.
"Thank you for letting us all bask in the sheer beauty of your love for each other. My heart is overflowing and it almost feels like the last few days were some sort of beautiful dream," she wrote at the time. "But it is all real."
Al Roker
Cheers! The Today show star was all smiles at his daughter Courtney's June wedding, posting a touching tribute before the weekend began.
"On this #tbt❤️ I am marveling at how fast time flies," Roker wrote, sharing a childhood shot of Courtney as well as a more recent photo with his daughter. "Seems like yesterday @ouichefroker was this little girl and tomorrow she's getting married. Al and Isabel Roker would have been so proud of their granddaughter."
Ree Drummond
The Pioneer Woman recently added another bullet to her packed resume: mother of the bride! The Food Network star's daughter Alex got married at the family's Oklahoma ranch in May (and the MOB wore Jovani).
Naturally, the tented event was catered by Ree's restaurant, the Mercantile, in their hometown of Pawhuska, Neb.
Terri Irwin
Bindi Irwin knows her late father Steve was there in spirit on her special day.
"To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die," she captioned a photo with her husband Chandler Powell, mom Terry and brother Robert, smiling and holding a painting inspired by her April 2020 wedding day. The illustration depicts the family in their wedding best, and imagines Steve standing proudly between his daughter and wife.
Stephen Baldwin
The actor walked his daughter Hailey down the aisle at her September 2019 wedding to Justin Bieber.
Speaking with TMZ before the big day, Stephen shared why it was important for the couple to have a religious wedding following their 2018 courthouse ceremony.
"I just think that as Christians and as believers they understand that if you don't have the God's spirit working in your marriage it just makes it more and more difficult to make it work and have peace and find happiness," he said.
"Weddings and marriage are supposed to be a holy commitment, one onto another," the father of the bride added.
Diana Ross
Love reigns supreme! The legendary singer went all-out in planning her daughter Chudney's four-day wedding celebration in Hawaii in June 2015, the New York Daily News reported. (She also officiated at the wedding of son Evan Ross to Ashlee Simpson!)
Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus
The "Midnight Sky" singer took a page from her parents' book when she wed Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, saying "I do" in the living room of her home in Franklin, Tennessee, just like Tish and Billy Ray had done 25 years prior. The couple also honored the parents of the bride by tying the knot five days before the Cyrus' anniversary.
After less than a year of marriage, Miley and Hemsworth called it quits, in a divorce finalized a little more than a year later.
Meryl Streep
The Oscar-winning actress stepped into the role of a lifetime – mother of the bride! – when her daughter Grace Gummer wed Mark Ronson in September.
"Forever and ever yours ❤️" the DJ wrote in a loving tribute, announcing their marriage.
Gayle King
In February 2021, he CBS anchor shared the happy news on her show in February that her daughter Kirby wed Virgil Miller in December 2020.
The intimate ceremony was held at the home of Kirby's godmother, Oprah Winfrey.
At the time, King said she was "over the moon" for her daughter and new son-in-law. "Kirby really is so happy, and nothing beats when your children are happy," she told Oprah Magazine.
Rick Hilton
It was a wedding fit for a princess – or heiress! The hotelier's daughter Nicky wed James Rothschild at Kensington Palace in a fairytale wedding in June 2015. (Mom Kathy also looked appropriately regal in her baby-blue mother of the bride dress.)
"They're just perfect for each other. They're best friends," proud sister Paris Hilton previously told PEOPLE of the couple. "They're so loyal and they're so in love.
"They're the ultimate couple. They're like a prince and princess," she added – so it only made sense to get married on the royal grounds that Prince William and Kate Middleton call home.
Susan Sarandon
The Thelma & Louise star was thrilled to be the mother of the bride when her daughter Eva Amurri got married in October 2011 – and even happier to stay out of planning!
"My daughter should do this professionally, she is so on it. Eva really has very clear ideas of what she wants," Sarandon told PEOPLE a decade ago. "I've just weighed in on a couple of things."
"But I have very little responsibility, so I'm having a great time!" she teased.
Amuri and her husband Kyle Martino would go on to welcome three children together, and divorced in February 2020.