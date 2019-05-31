The Dominican-American singer and reality star seems to be just like the title of her new EP, Unstoppable. But while the striking 28-year-old is now a children’s book author, the star of BET’s movie Fall Girls and a blossoming entrepreneur, her early years of fame were spent living out of her car as she overcame a toxic relationship.

La Negra revealed to People CHICA that only four years ago, she would sleep in fast food and pharmacy parking lots and use their restrooms at night to bathe herself with wipes.

“People didn’t know because they would always see me looking pretty, well-dressed, and they always saw me as [the star] Amara La Negra,” she recalled. “They didn’t know that outside of that [famous facade], I was going through really difficult times.”

While her star was on the rise, her boyfriend at the time handled her money. “If I needed anything, he would be the one to buy it — food, clothes — but he never paid me,” she shared. “Love blinded me.”

When her ex kicked her mother out of the home the three shared, La Negra left with her, and after months of living in her car, eventually moved in with the family who had taken in her mother.

A colleague eventually offered her a job as cohost on a new television show, El Palenque de Enrique Santos, and that gave her the push to get back on her feet.

The difficult time helped La Negra evolve into the star she is today. “I’m more independent, I like to manage my own money, have my own house, my own car,” she reflected. “It was a mistake to depend on a man. I learned about my finances … I did learn a lot and grew a lot as a woman.”