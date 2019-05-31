Richard Madden
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
Amara La Negra
Nicholas Hunt/Getty
Matt LeBlanc
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Tiffany Haddish
Lester Cohen/Getty Images for InStyle
Jennifer Lopez
Broadimage/REX/Shutterstoc
Chrissy Metz
Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
Chris Pratt
Christopher Polk/Getty
Ed Sheeran
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Halle Berry
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Steve Harvey
Monica Schipper/Getty
Kelly Clarkson
Chris Tuite/imageSPACE /MediaPunch
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Jason Merritt/Radarpics/REX/Shutterstock
Charlize Theron
Phillip Faraone/Getty
Sam Worthington
Leonard Adam/Getty Images
1 of 15
Advertisement