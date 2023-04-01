01 of 09 Logan Paul Emma McIntyre/Getty It's no wonder this YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler made his name pulling pranks online. The controversial media personality was born in Westlake, Ohio in 1995.

02 of 09 Asa Butterfield Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Born in 1997, the British actor was just 10-years-old when he played the lead in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. Today, Butterfield is best known for starring as Otis in the Netflix comedy series Sex Education.

03 of 09 Kid Ink Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Born Brian Todd Collins in Los Angeles, the "Body Language" rapper was born on April 1, 1986.

04 of 09 Debbie Reynolds Ron Galella Collection via Getty Known for her standout performances in Singin' in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and In & Out, the late Hollywood icon died in 2016 at age 84.

05 of 09 Susan Boyle Tom Dymond/Thames/Syco. Born April 1, 1961 in Scotland, the world first heard Boyle sing when she competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

06 of 09 Phillip Schofield Mike Marsland/WireImage Born in 1962 in Lancashire, England, the TV personality now co-hosts a number of British programs, including ITV's This Morning.

07 of 09 Randy Orton Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic This wrestling pro won the heavyweight championship at just 24-years-old in 2004, making him the youngest world champion in WWE history.

08 of 09 Matt Lanter Emma McIntyre/Getty Lanter was born on April Fools' Day 1983. About two decades later, he began his career in modeling and acting, eventually landing roles in 90210, Pitch Perfect 3 and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.