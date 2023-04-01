Logan Paul, Debbie Reynolds and More Stars Born on April Fools' Day

These April 1 babies have probably enjoyed their fair share of surprise birthday parties

By Zoey Lyttle
Published on April 1, 2023 12:00 PM
01 of 09

Logan Paul

102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball - PRESS ROOM
Emma McIntyre/Getty

It's no wonder this YouTuber-turned-WWE wrestler made his name pulling pranks online. The controversial media personality was born in Westlake, Ohio in 1995.

02 of 09

Asa Butterfield

Stars Born on April Fools Day, Asa Butterfield
Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty

Born in 1997, the British actor was just 10-years-old when he played the lead in The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas. Today, Butterfield is best known for starring as Otis in the Netflix comedy series Sex Education.

03 of 09

Kid Ink

Stars Born on April Fools Day, Kid Ink
Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Born Brian Todd Collins in Los Angeles, the "Body Language" rapper was born on April 1, 1986.

04 of 09

Debbie Reynolds

debbie reynolds
Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Known for her standout performances in Singin' in the Rain, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and In & Out, the late Hollywood icon died in 2016 at age 84.

05 of 09

Susan Boyle

Susan Boyle
Tom Dymond/Thames/Syco.

Born April 1, 1961 in Scotland, the world first heard Boyle sing when she competed on Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

06 of 09

Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield
Mike Marsland/WireImage

Born in 1962 in Lancashire, England, the TV personality now co-hosts a number of British programs, including ITV's This Morning.

07 of 09

Randy Orton

Randy Orton
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

This wrestling pro won the heavyweight championship at just 24-years-old in 2004, making him the youngest world champion in WWE history.

08 of 09

Matt Lanter

Matt Lanter
Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lanter was born on April Fools' Day 1983. About two decades later, he began his career in modeling and acting, eventually landing roles in 90210, Pitch Perfect 3 and the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

09 of 09

Mackenzie Davis

Stars Born on April Fools Day
David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty

This 1987 April Fools' baby appears in the 2015 Matt Damon-Jessica Chastain space flick The Martian and plays Kristen Stewart's love interest in the 2020 rom-com Happiest Season.

Related Articles
Chris Pratt visits SiriusXM studios on March 31, 2023 in New York City
Chris Pratt Hits the Radio Waves in N.Y.C., Plus Mary J. Blige, Kylie Minogue and More
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart Rocks On at 'The Film' Premiere, Plus Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Coolidge and More
Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad and Barbara Eden
Tyler Hynes, Kimberley Sustad, Barbara Eden and More Make the Nice List for Christmas Con in Kansas
kelsea ballerini and kane brown
CMT Awards Hosts Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown Share Fellow Stars They're Most Excited to See at Show
Atiana De La Hoya Birthday
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Pay Tribute to Stepdaughter Atiana on 24th Birthday: 'Love You'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp75DT3rs57/. Laura Dern/Instagram
All of the Celebrities Who've Attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour — So Far!
last-minute easter basket gifts for kids
25 Last-Minute Easter Basket Gifts for Kids That'll Still Get Here in Time — All Under $10
Kim Kardashian Shares More Images of Her St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in London
Kim Kardashian Shares More Guinness-Filled Images of Her St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl in London
Brooke Shields Mariska Hargitay
Brooke Shields and Mariska Hargitay Celebrate 'Pretty Baby' Premiere, Plus Selena Gomez in N.Y.C and More
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Ft. Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia. Credit: STANLOPHOTOGRAPHY
Porsha Williams Says Her 2 Weddings Were a 'Dream Come True': 'It Feels Different Being Married'
cooper hefner
Cooper Hefner Celebrates Twin Daughters Marigold and Blossom's First Birthday with Loved Ones
Dakota Fanning
The Fanning Sisters Have a Stylish Night Out, Plus Jodie Turner-Smith, Nicolas Cage and More
Bryan Tanaka and Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey's Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Celebrates Her Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'My Beautiful Queen'
Tom Brady Reunites with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman for Beach Day
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Reunite for 'Beach Day with the Crew' Football
demi lovato, jute
Demi Lovato Posts Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Jutes: 'You're a Literal Dream Come True'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Glow Up for His L.A. Premiere, Plus Victoria Justice, Matt Damon and More