Gwyneth & Kerry, Cameron & Snoop and More Stars Who Went to School Together

Kerry Washington & Gwyneth Paltrow
Both now famous actresses, the pair grew up together at the all-girls Spence School in New York City, and even performed together!
While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Washington told Ellen that they acted together in a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Paltrow, naturally, was the fairy queen, Titania, and Washington played one of the fairies. “So, we had one amazing show together,” Washington said.
Washington added of the Goop founder, “Even back then, she was Gwyneth Paltrow.”
Paltrow has also spoken of their past. When Washington stopped by the Goop podcast, Paltrow said,”This is so surreal. I was a senior in high school, and Kerry was in eighth grade … I was in an acapella singing group called ‘Triple Trio’ … We were holding auditions because a bunch of us were graduating and in walks Kerry Washington. This beautiful eighth-grader comes in so confident, in front of all these seniors. She opened her mouth and the most exquisite voice came out of this eighth-grader.”
Matthew Perry & Justin Trudeau
Canadians Perry and Trudeau walked the same hallways at school decades before one was the Emmy-nominated star of Friends and the other became the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada. Both attended Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ontario, but were hardly friends, according to Perry. “My friend Chris Murray, who was also in the fifth grade in Canada, reminded me that we actually beat up Justin Trudeau,” he told Jimmy Kimmel in 2017. “I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren’t as [good at]. So, it was pure jealousy. I think he was the only kid in school we could beat up.”
Cameron Diaz & Snoop Dogg
About a year apart, Diaz and Snoop attended Long Beach Polytechnic High School at the same time in the 1980s. Diaz touched on her famous classmate in an interview with George Lopez on Lopez Tonight in 2011. “He was a year older than me,” she said. “I remember him, he was very tall and skinny. He wore lots of ponytails… I’m pretty sure I bought weed from him. I was green even in high school.”
Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid
Well did they or didn’t they? In a May 2017 interview with Vogue, Jenner said the young supermodels have been “good friends since high school.” However in a chat with InStyle that June, Hadid actually said the two met via Twitter, and “now we’re best friends.”
Zooey Deschanel & Kate Hudson
Before they hit the big screen together in Almost Famous, Deschanel and Hudson were classmates at the Crossroads School in Santa Monica, California, in the 1990s.
Naomi Watts & Nicole Kidman
Longtime friends Watts and Kidman once attended classes together, both enrolling at North Sydney Girls High School in Australia in the 1980s.
Eddie Redmayne & Prince William
Britain’s finest, Redmayne and Prince William, were classmates at Eton College in the 1990s. “We were on the same rugby team at Eton College,” Redmayne told Glamour in 2015. “He’s a wonderful man. I always felt slightly sorry for him because everyone wanted to tackle the future king of England. He took all the hits.”
John Krasinski & B.J. Novak
Years before they were costars on The Office, Krasinski and Novak were teens in the classrooms of Massachusetts’ Newton South High School together. “We acted together in the Senior Show our senior year,” Novak said in a 2014 interview. “He was incredibly talented and the show was a lot of fun, but no, it never occurred to me that anyone would do anything together after high school. Who ever imagines that?”
Neil Patrick Harris & Freddie Prinze Jr.
Harris and Prinze Jr. were at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, at the same time in the 1990s. The How I Met Your Mother star graduated three years before his fellow famous alumnus.
Zach Braff & Lauryn Hill
Both hailing from South Orange, New Jersey, Braff and Hill knew one another long before he hit Scrubs or she ever released a single. The two graduated the same year from Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey.
Rob Lowe, Charlie Sheen & Robert Downey Jr.
In the late 1980s, the halls of Santa Monica High School in California were walked by Lowe, Downey Jr. and Sheen. The future stars all attended the public school, crossing over for a few years.
Robin Williams & Christopher Reeve
In the 1970s, then-unknown aspiring actors by the names of Williams and Reeve met at Juilliard School as a part of an advanced program. “The first person I met at Juilliard was the other advanced student, a short, stocky, long-haired fellow from Marin County, California, who wore tie-dyed shirts with track suit bottoms and talked a mile a minute,” Reeve wrote in his 1998 autobiography. “I’d never seen so much energy contained in one person. He was like an un-tied balloon that had been inflated and immediately released. I watched in awe as he virtually caromed off the walls of the classrooms and hallways. To say that he was ‘on’ would be a major understatement. There was never a moment when he wasn’t doing voices, imitating teachers, and making our faces ache from laughing at his antics. His name, of course, was Robin Williams.”