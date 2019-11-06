Gwyneth & Kerry, Cameron & Snoop and More Stars Who Went to School Together

Both now famous actresses, the pair grew up together at the all-girls Spence School in New York City, and even performed together!

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Washington told Ellen that they acted together in a production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Paltrow, naturally, was the fairy queen, Titania, and Washington played one of the fairies. “So, we had one amazing show together,” Washington said.

Washington added of the Goop founder, “Even back then, she was Gwyneth Paltrow.”

Paltrow has also spoken of their past. When Washington stopped by the Goop podcast, Paltrow said,”This is so surreal. I was a senior in high school, and Kerry was in eighth grade … I was in an acapella singing group called ‘Triple Trio’ … We were holding auditions because a bunch of us were graduating and in walks Kerry Washington. This beautiful eighth-grader comes in so confident, in front of all these seniors. She opened her mouth and the most exquisite voice came out of this eighth-grader.”

A version of this gallery originally appeared on EW.com.