Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones
The lovebirds happen to share the same birthday: September 25. However, Douglas is 25 years his wife’s senior.
Amber Rose & Kim Kardashian West
Fun fact: Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend Rose and current wife Kardashian were both born on October 21, but Kardasian West is three years older.
Julia Roberts & Caitlyn Jenner
What would a Roberts and Jenner joint birthday party look like? The stars, who were both born on October 28 (Roberts in ’67, Jenner in ’49) need to plan one ASAP.
Justin Timberlake & Kerry Washington
The actress came into the world on January 31, 1977. Four years later, Timberlake arrived.
Michael Jordan & Paris Hilton
If Hilton was asked how it felt to share the same February 17 birthday as the basketball legend, 18 years her senior, she’d probably respond with, “that’s hot.”
Meghan Markle & Barack Obama
August 4 is apparently reserved for American and British royalty: The Duchess of Sussex and former President of the United States are both summer babies, born 20 years apart.
Chrissy Teigen & Ben Stiller
A November 30 birthday is for funny people only. Case in point: birthday twins Teigen (1985) and Stiller (1965).
Brad Pitt & Billie Eilish
Are all December 18 babies extremely talented and insanely good-looking? If we’re considering Pitt (1963) and Eilish (2001), then yes, yes they are.
Taylor Swift & Jamie Foxx
These stars have a lot in common: they both act, sing and share the same zodiac sign. These two Sagittariuses were born on December 13, 1989 for her and 1967 for him.
Jennifer Aniston & Sheryl Crow
The Friends star and singer, who were both born on February 11, are just four years apart.