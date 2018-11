Before his acting days, 17-year-old Driver joined the Marines shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

“I joined … feeling like I think most people in the country did at the time, filled with a sense of patriotism and retribution and the desire to do something,” he said in a TED Talk. “That, coupled with that fact that I wasn’t doing anything.”

The Star Wars and Girls actor “loved” being in the Marines, but was medically discharged after two years of service.