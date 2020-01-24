Stars Who've Gotten Candid About Their Religious Beliefs

The Green Bay Packers quarterback discussed his Christian upbringing and when he first began to question his faith on girlfriend Danica Patrick‘s Pretty Intense podcast.

“Most people that I knew, church was just … you just had to go,” Rodgers recalled before diving into his experience after discovering other religions.

“I started questioning things, and had friends who had other beliefs — I enjoyed learning, that’s kind of a part of my life,” the Super Bowl XLV champion said.

“I had some good friendships along the way that helped me to figure out exactly what I wanted to believe in,” he continued. “Ultimately, it was that rules and regulations and binary systems don’t really resonate with me.”

This realization eventually led Rodgers down a path to a “different type of spirituality,” he explained, before airing out his doubts, saying, “I don’t know how you can believe in a God who wants to condemn most of the planet to a fiery hell.”

He added: “What type of loving, sensitive, omnipresent, omnipotent being wants to condemn his beautiful creation to a fiery hell at the end of all this?”