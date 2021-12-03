'Don't Need a Paper to Be Devoted': What 15 Stars Have Said About Choosing Not to Marry

"Never. Never, never, never. I will never get married again!" The Drew Barrymore Show host told PEOPLE in 2020. "And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married."

"It's like I have two options: Cut it — this has not worked — or be Elizabeth Taylor. And I have too many more to go," the star, who has who has been married three times, continued. "I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it's just so different."

That's not to say she doesn't remain open to the idea of another relationship.

"It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college," Barrymore continued. "Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."