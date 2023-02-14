Stars Who Got Engaged on Valentine's Day

These celebs picked the most romantic day of the year to pop the question

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 14, 2023 09:27 PM
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

bloom-perry-1-1200.jpg
Katy Perry Instagram.

In 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made a very special post-Valentine's Day announcement: they were engaged!

Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center.

"Full bloom," she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be's name. Bloom went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, "Lifetimes."

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals
Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. Kevin Winter/Getty

The longtime loves made it official on Feb. 14, 2009, PEOPLE confirmed weeks after the big moment. Harrison Ford surprised Calista Flockhart with an engagement ring on Valentine's Day weekend while the two were away on a family vacation with son Liam. They tied the knot in 2010.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles Instagram

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their happy news on Valentine's Day 2022.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram slideshow of the big moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber

Kyla Weber and Vince Vaughn walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Dragged Across Concrete' screening during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on September 3, 2018 in Venice, Italy
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis

Vince Vaughn told Ellen DeGeneres he picked Feb. 14, 2009, as his proposal date to Kyle Weber for a reason.

"I figured this is not a ship to be missed, because I will not forget this date," he said. "So Valentine's Day was the day that I asked her. [It] worked out great because it would have been kind of weird to have talked about [getting engaged] and then skipped Valentine's Day as if who knows when this thing is coming."

The pair married in 2010.

Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler

Christina Aguilera, Matthew Rutler
Tommaso Boddi/Getty

On Feb. 14, 2014, Christina Aguilera shared that she and film producer Matthew Rutler, her boyfriend since the end of 2010, were engaged.

"He asked and I said ...," the singer tweeted to accompany a shot of her and Rutler holding hands – with a gigantic sparkler on her ring finger.

"They're very much in love and are really excited to take this next step," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE.

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan

Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan
Brittany Furlan Instagram

A holiday so nice, they marked it twice! Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan announced their engagement on Feb. 14, 2018, and one year later, said I do.

When celebrating their engagement, Lee wrote on Instagram, "Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee 🙈💕 #engaged💍."

Furlan also shared the happy news via Twitter, posting a pic of the two holding hands — with her heart-shaped sparkler front and center. "Best day of my life!!!! I can't wait to get to spend forever with my best friend," she wrote.

