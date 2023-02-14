Celebrity Stars Who Got Engaged on Valentine's Day These celebs picked the most romantic day of the year to pop the question By Kate Hogan Published on February 14, 2023 09:27 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Katy Perry Instagram. In 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made a very special post-Valentine's Day announcement: they were engaged! Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center. "Full bloom," she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be's name. Bloom went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, "Lifetimes." 02 of 06 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. Kevin Winter/Getty The longtime loves made it official on Feb. 14, 2009, PEOPLE confirmed weeks after the big moment. Harrison Ford surprised Calista Flockhart with an engagement ring on Valentine's Day weekend while the two were away on a family vacation with son Liam. They tied the knot in 2010. 03 of 06 Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles Instagram Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their happy news on Valentine's Day 2022. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram slideshow of the big moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3." 04 of 06 Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Vince Vaughn told Ellen DeGeneres he picked Feb. 14, 2009, as his proposal date to Kyle Weber for a reason. "I figured this is not a ship to be missed, because I will not forget this date," he said. "So Valentine's Day was the day that I asked her. [It] worked out great because it would have been kind of weird to have talked about [getting engaged] and then skipped Valentine's Day as if who knows when this thing is coming." The pair married in 2010. 05 of 06 Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Tommaso Boddi/Getty On Feb. 14, 2014, Christina Aguilera shared that she and film producer Matthew Rutler, her boyfriend since the end of 2010, were engaged. "He asked and I said ...," the singer tweeted to accompany a shot of her and Rutler holding hands – with a gigantic sparkler on her ring finger. "They're very much in love and are really excited to take this next step," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE. 06 of 06 Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan Brittany Furlan Instagram A holiday so nice, they marked it twice! Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan announced their engagement on Feb. 14, 2018, and one year later, said I do. When celebrating their engagement, Lee wrote on Instagram, "Well this certainly beats chocolates! Say hello to future Mrs. Lee 🙈💕 #engaged💍." Furlan also shared the happy news via Twitter, posting a pic of the two holding hands — with her heart-shaped sparkler front and center. "Best day of my life!!!! I can't wait to get to spend forever with my best friend," she wrote.