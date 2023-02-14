Stars Who Got Engaged on Valentine's Day

01 of 06 Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Katy Perry Instagram. In 2019, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made a very special post-Valentine's Day announcement: they were engaged! Sharing her first photo with her now-fiancé, Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons, while showing off her unique flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colorful jewel in the center. "Full bloom," she sweetly captioned the image, using a play on her husband-to-be's name. Bloom went on to share the same image on his own Instagram, captioning the adorable snap, "Lifetimes."

02 of 06 Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart. Kevin Winter/Getty The longtime loves made it official on Feb. 14, 2009, PEOPLE confirmed weeks after the big moment. Harrison Ford surprised Calista Flockhart with an engagement ring on Valentine's Day weekend while the two were away on a family vacation with son Liam. They tied the knot in 2010.

03 of 06 Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles Instagram Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their happy news on Valentine's Day 2022. "THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram slideshow of the big moment. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

04 of 06 Vince Vaughn and Kyla Weber Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Vince Vaughn told Ellen DeGeneres he picked Feb. 14, 2009, as his proposal date to Kyle Weber for a reason. "I figured this is not a ship to be missed, because I will not forget this date," he said. "So Valentine's Day was the day that I asked her. [It] worked out great because it would have been kind of weird to have talked about [getting engaged] and then skipped Valentine's Day as if who knows when this thing is coming." The pair married in 2010.

05 of 06 Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Tommaso Boddi/Getty On Feb. 14, 2014, Christina Aguilera shared that she and film producer Matthew Rutler, her boyfriend since the end of 2010, were engaged. "He asked and I said ...," the singer tweeted to accompany a shot of her and Rutler holding hands – with a gigantic sparkler on her ring finger. "They're very much in love and are really excited to take this next step," a source close to the pair told PEOPLE.