Though the Full House actress and her “how rude” catchphrase have spanned almost three decades, Sweetin has never seen an entire episode of the show that made her part of pop culture. “I have to be honest. I don’t know that I’ve ever watched an entire episode of Full House. Not sat down for an entire episode,” she told the audience at the PaleyFest Fall TV Preview.

“Now, I don’t have a TV. I have like Netflix and HBO GO, but I don’t have regular TV, so it’s never on in my house,” she explained. “My kids watch it, like at their dad’s house, or on the iPads. But I don’t know that I’ve ever watched it. I watch clips.”