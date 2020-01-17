Actress Michaels, most recognized for her role as Josephine on King of Queens, died on Jan. 11. She was 95.

A statement by her spokesperson announced that Michaels passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Springs, California.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, Michaels’ acting career began in 1954 on The George Gobel Show and went on to span six decades across both film and television. Some of her most memorable appearances include Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Loves Raymond, Gilmore Girls and Malcolm in the Middle.

Her last role was as Sally Field’s mother in 2015’s indie hit Hello, My Name Is Doris.