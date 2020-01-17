Norma Michaels
Actress Michaels, most recognized for her role as Josephine on King of Queens, died on Jan. 11. She was 95.
A statement by her spokesperson announced that Michaels passed away peacefully at her home in Palm Springs, California.
Born and raised in Los Angeles, Michaels’ acting career began in 1954 on The George Gobel Show and went on to span six decades across both film and television. Some of her most memorable appearances include Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Everybody Loves Raymond, Gilmore Girls and Malcolm in the Middle.
Her last role was as Sally Field’s mother in 2015’s indie hit Hello, My Name Is Doris.
Rocky Johnson
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s father, Canadian professional wrestler Rocky Johnson died in January at age 75.
World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed the news on its website on Jan. 15, writing, “WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky ‘Soul Man’ Johnson (born Wayde Douglas Bowles), a WWE Hall of Famer, former World Tag Team Champion, and father of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, has passed away at age 75.”
Born in Nova Scotia, Canada, Rocky began wrestling when he was 16 years old. He started his career in 1964 and went on to join the WWE in 1983 when he began wrestling with Tony Atlas. The duo became a part of the first African-American tag team — known as The Soul Patrol — to win the World Tag Team Championship in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).
After retiring in 1991, Rocky continued to train his son, actor Dwayne, to follow in his footsteps as a wrestler.
“Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side,” Dwayne, 47, said in an emotional tribute on Instagram after his father’s passing. “But you were ripped away from me so fast without warning. Gone in an instant and no coming back. Im in pain. But we know it’s just pain and it’ll pass.”
Stan Kirsch
Highlander actor Kirsch died by apparent suicide, his wife Kristyn Green confirmed on Facebook on Jan. 13. He was 51.
According to TMZ, Kirsch was discovered by his wife in their Los Angeles home. Paramedics were called, but the actor was pronounced dead on the scene.
Kirsch is best known for his starring role as Richie Ryan on the original Highlander television series for six seasons from 1992 to 1998.
At the time of his death, Kirsch was working as an acting coach in Los Angeles. His other TV credits include JAG, Invincible, and one episode of Friends in season 1, when he memorably played a high school student lying about his age to date Monica (Courteney Cox).
Neil Peart
Rush’s legendary drummer and lyricist died after a years-long battle with brain cancer on Jan. 7. He was 67.
“It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredibly brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma),” bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Peart joined Lee and Lifeson in 1974, and earned his place as one of the greatest drummers in rock history over the course of his decades-long career.
In addition to his time with the band, Peart also released a number of books including Ghost Rider: Travels on the Healing Road and Far and Away: A Prize Every Time.
Scott Patric
The celebrity hair and makeup artist famous for his work on Project Runway died of a heart attack in his sleep in his New York City apartment on Jan. 8. He was 53.
“It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm makeup artist Scott Patric has passed,” read the statement from Contact. “He was found today in his bed after not responding to calls. His talent, creativity and warmth were limitless. He will be greatly missed.”
From 2012 to 2019, Patrick worked as a makeup consultant and glamour lead on Project Runway and a number of the competition series’ spin-offs, including All Stars, Threads and Junior.
Scott’s editorial work has appeared in magazines like Vogue and Glamour, and according to his official website, he has styled a range of A-listers, including Angelina Jolie, Katie Holmes, Kerry Washington, Madonna, Paris Hilton and Dwayne Johnson.
Edd Byrnes
Byrnes, an actor best known for his portrayal of suave radio announcer Vince Fontaine in 1978’s Grease, died on Jan. 8. He was 87.
Byrnes’ son, news anchor Logan Byrnes, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “It is with profound sadness and grief that I share with you the passing of my father Edd Byrnes.”
“He was an amazing man and one of my best friends,” Logan continued, adding a press release that stated the actor had “died unexpectedly” of “natural causes” at his home in Santa Monica, California.
In addition to his role in Grease, Byrnes was known for his turn as Kookie in the TV series 77 Sunset Strip, and continued guest-starring in shows such as CHiPs, House Calls, Charlie’s Angels, Vega$, The Love Boat and Fantasy Island.
Alexis Eddy
Eddy, a smiling and self-proclaimed “redneck” from West Virginia who appeared on MTV’s Are You the One? season 6, died on Jan. 9, West Virginia’s Mannington Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE. She was 23.
The police received a call from Eddy’s home just before 7 a.m. ET, and upon arrival found a female who suffered from cardiac arrest. She was pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is not yet known, and police could not comment on whether foul play is suspected.
“MTV is deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of Alexis Eddy. Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this difficult time,” MTV said a statement on Are You the One?‘s Twitter account.
Eddy openly discussed her struggle with drug abuse during her time on the show in 2017. In recent months, however, she posted to social media about being “clean and sober” and feeling “so very blessed.”
Buck Henry
The legendary Oscar-nominated screenwriter, actor and director Henry died of a heart attack at Cedars-Sinai Health Center in Los Angeles on Jan. 8. He was 89.
Born in New York City on Dec. 9, 1930, Henry achieved fame and an Oscar nomination for writing The Graduate screenplay, as well as for Catch-22 and co-creating Get Smart.
Henry is also a founding member of Saturday Night Live’s Five-Timers Club, which consists of members who have hosted the comedy sketch show five or more times. Henry hosted 10 times.
Elizabeth Wurtzel
The controversial author of Prozac Nation — who popularized confessional-style memoirs and opened up the national conversation around depression — died on Jan. 7 at the age of 52.
Her husband, Jim Freed, confirmed to The Washington Post that she’d been battling metastatic breast cancer, which then spread to her brain. She died due to complications from leptomeningeal disease in Manhattan, according to the newspaper.
Wurtzel was just 26 when Prozac Nation — a hyper-personal account of her struggles with depression, her dependency on drugs, and her sex life — was published, and indelibly shaped the future of the memoir genre.
Friends and fans paid tribute to the author, who went on to write several more books including Bitch: In Praise of Difficult Women (1998) and More, Now, Again: A Memoir of Addiction (2001). Ronan Farrow shared a heartfelt tribute which encouraged fans to get tested for the BRCA gene, which she advocated for after her breast cancer diagnosis.
Silvio Horta
Ugly Betty creator Horta died by suicide on Jan. 7 in Miami. He was 45.
Horta was best known for creating the beloved ABC comedy Ugly Betty, which ran from 2006 to 2010 and starred America Ferrera as the titular character.
The long-running series nabbed Horta an Emmy nomination in 2007 for outstanding comedy series, and a Golden Globe for best television series — comedy or musical.
“I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” Ferrera wrote in an emotional tribute on Instagram.
“His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light,” she continued. “I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”