Stars Who Dated Their Celebrity Crushes
Dreams can come true for the lucky, famous few
Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox
The "Bad Things" singer revealed in a July 2021 GQ profile that he had a poster of Fox hanging in his bedroom as a teen, plus a tattoo that nods to the actress' Transformers franchise.
"That's some full-circle s---," Kelly said of the two finding their way to each other.
Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor
He burns for her! The Saturday Night Live cast member reportedly confirmed to Marquette University students in a Zoom Q&A that he was dating his dream girl.
When asked to name his celebrity crush, the comedian said "I'm with my celebrity crush," apparently alluding to the Bridgerton star in the early days of their relationship, which began in the spring of 2021.
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
The model and musician had been friends since they were young teenagers, before Bieber confirmed it was something more with a kissing New Year's Eve pic in 2016.
They briefly split before getting back together in 2018 and marrying in a courthouse ceremony that September, followed by a larger ceremony and reception a year later.
"Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true," a source told PEOPLE. "She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated."
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonét
Aquaman made it happen! The actor called his wife "literally my childhood crush" after falling for her as a kid watching The Cosby Show.
"I'm a full-fledged stalker," he told James Corden in 2017. "I didn't tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I'd be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I'd] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always."
Years later, Momoa was still thrilled to be married to his dream girl.
"If someone says something isn't possible," he told Esquire, "I'm like, 'Listen here, I married Lisa Bonet. Anything is f—ing possible.' "
Brad Paisley & Kimberly Williams-Paisley
"He stalked me – isn't that romantic?" the actress joked on Good Morning America in 2018.
"And it could have ended in jail or marriage. and was like 'Alright, I'll marry you.' "
"He and his girlfriend went and saw Father of the Bride," she said of her country star husband. "Things didn't work out obviously with that girlfriend, and seven years after they broke up, he was like 'Maybe I'll call that girl that was in that movie.' "
He did — ostensibly to cast her in his music video for "I'm Gonna Miss Her (the Fishing Song)" — and they hit it off, marrying shortly thereafter.
Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey
The Masked Singer host was obsessed! During a 2014 appearance on TV One's Uncensored, Cannon said he had had his eye on the singer for a long time.
"At one point, I was like, 'I'ma get Mariah Carey,' " Cannon remembered. "It turned from my celebrity crush to like, 'Nah, she's about to be my girlfriend.' People were like, 'You're bugging. There's no way you can get Mariah Carey.' I was like, 'Watch, I'm telling you.' "
The couple eventually got together and wed in 2008, and had two kids before splitting after six years of marriage.
Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson
The "Thank U, Next" singer said it was love at first sight when she met the comedian, who first crossed her path when she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2016.
"I'm not a crushy person… [but I] jokingly said to my tour manager, 'I'm marrying him. 100 percent. I'm literally marrying him,' " she told Jimmy Fallon in 2018.
"We never exchanged numbers or anything," she added. "But I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time, like forever. Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it, all that stuff."
Things got serious quick when the couple began dating in 2018, and they got engaged a few weeks later. Fast forward four months, and they split for good in October 2018.
Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt
She calls it like she sees it! The Gift of Forgiveness author said her future husband was her favorite "Hollywood Chris" nearly a year before they started dating.
During a 2017 interview with Access Hollywood, Schwarzenegger was asked who she'd be interested in – Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth or Chris Evans.
"Chris Evans," she said, before retracting her response. "Actually, Chris Pratt. Chris Pratt has been looking good lately so you never know!"
The couple was first romantically linked in the summer of 2018, and tied the knot a year later. Last year they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl.
John Krasisinski & Emily Blunt
Smitten from the start, the actor told Glamour he'd seen The Devil Wears Prada "75 times" before he and Blunt began dating.
"I'm lucky enough that she stayed with me and didn't realize that she had really married her stalker!" he joked in 2016.
The stars of A Quiet Place met in 2008 and married two years later.
Olivia Munn & John Mulaney
Years before they coupled up, the Violet star hit "send" on an email to the comedian after meeting him at a wedding.
Adding that "he never emailed back," she chalked it up to crossed wires in conversation with HuffPost Live in 2015.
"I might've got the wrong email — probably. That's what I tell myself," she joked.
Joe Manganiello & Sofía Vergara
You heard it here first! The Magic Mike star told PEOPLE the actress was his "celebrity crush" in June 2014 – though the Modern Family actress would tease him about the admission when they started dating just a few months later, per E! News.
"I've had a crush on Sofia for years," Manganiello told News.com.au in 2015. "Actually, all my friends knew about it to the point where just before she was to announce she was going to be single again, my friend, the editor of PEOPLE magazine [then Jess Cagle], told me before he was to release a public statement to the masses.
"So he sent it to me first to warn me that there's going to be a line of guys going after her. He wrote to me, 'I want you to get there first. Go get her!' " — and he did. They wed in November 2015.
Cody Simpson & Miley Cyrus
Though they've since split, Simpson wasn't afraid of the climb to Cyrus' heart. In a 2012 interview, a 15-year-old Simpson said that the star "has always been my childhood celebrity crush."
"I knew all the words to her songs, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not ashamed about it, at all," he said at the time. "I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be, forever, the most dateable Disney star."
Josh Duhamel & Fergie
"I had read in a magazine that he had a naughty dream about me," the Black Eyed Peas singer reportedly told Playboy in 2007 – before they bumped into each other on the set of his show Las Vegas when her band performed.
"After they finished rehearsing, I was walking out, and all of a sudden she was walking toward me," Duhamel told Best Life. "I was like, Oh boy. She stopped. And this is so sad, but I said, in this desperate voice, 'You're hot!' "
"The crush of a lifetime, and that was my line!" he said of the 2004 encounter. "But then an interesting thing happened. She replied, 'Yeah, I read InStyle. So … how was I in your dream?' "
The pickup line worked, and the now-exes started dating that year before tying the knot in 2009 and welcoming a son in 2013. They announced their split after eight years of marriage in 2017.
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian
"I remember I saw a picture of her and Paris Hilton and I remember telling my boy, 'Have you seen that girl Kim Kar-dijon?' " West told Ryan Seacrest in 2006, Rolling Stone reported.
After years of friendship, the rapper and reality star began dating in 2012, and wed in 2014. After six years of marriage and four kids, PEOPLE confirmed that Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021, in proceedings that are ongoing.
Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher
Way back in 2001, the actress told PEOPLE that her first kiss was a scripted smooch between her and her future husband on That '70s Show.
"I was like, 'Oh, he's so cute, it's the Calvin Klein model!' " Kunis said of her spouse, whom she wed in 2015. "Then I was like, 'I have to kiss him?' I was so nervous and uncomfortable. I had the biggest crush on him."
Alex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez
Proving that the power of manifestation is real, the retired MLB player called his now-former fiancée his "dream date" in a 1998 interview.
"Jennifer Lopez, hopefully you can find me a date with her," a young Rodriguez said.
Watching the clip on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2019, the ESPN analyst joked that the resurfaced footage process "dreams actually come true in America!" though it took him "20 years" to make it happen.
The exes confirmed to PEOPLE in April 2021 that they had called off their two-year engagement and would be parting ways.
David & Victoria Beckham
In an adorable throwback video, the Spice Girl and now-retired soccer player seemed smitten while canoodling on a couch together before an interview.
"When did you realize that you were really famous?" Victoria asked David, who joked, "Straight away."
"It was when he first started going out with me, actually!" she exclaimed, diving for a hug.
"What made you fall in love with Victoria?" someone off-camera asked.
"I couldn't put my finger on one thing. It was everything. You know, the whole package. I just fell in love with it," he said.
Jamie Lee Curtis & Christopher Guest
The Knives Out star knew it was meant to be! In a 2004 essay for O, The Oprah Magazine, Curtis remembered the first time she saw a photo of her husband in an issue of Rolling Stone, in a feature promoting his 1984 film This Is Spinal Tap.
"I looked at the man on the right, wearing a plaid shirt and a waggish smirk. I'd never seen him before, but I pointed at him. 'I'm going to marry that man,' " she told her friend.
The couple wed that year, and have been together ever since.
Kate Mara & Jamie Bell
In a 2015 Watch What Happens Live appearance with her Fantastic Four costars, the actress was unknowingly psychic. Host Andy Cohen asked Mara which of her costars she would "marry," "shag" and "kill."
"I'm going to marry Jamie," she said without hesitation. Sure enough, in July 2017, the pair tied the knot, and in 2019, welcomed their first child, a girl.
Liam Payne & Cheryl
The former One Directioner "always" had a crush on the singer.
"Obviously I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the world and she's absolutely amazing. She's been my dream girl since I was younger. She's so ace," he told Rollercoaster magazine in 2017. Payne also confessed to The Sun that the crush motivated the infamous wink he gave Cheryl while auditioning for The X Factor.
"I always, always had a crush on her," he said. "I got back to school the next day and when my friends saw [the audition] they were literally ripping the piss out of me ... Now they can't say it didn't work. The wink is powerful, it has powers beyond its own means."
Payne and Cheryl welcomed a son in March 2017. They announced that they had ended their romance in July 2018.