You heard it here first! The Magic Mike star told PEOPLE the actress was his "celebrity crush" in June 2014 – though the Modern Family actress would tease him about the admission when they started dating just a few months later, per E! News.

"I've had a crush on Sofia for years," Manganiello told News.com.au in 2015. "Actually, all my friends knew about it to the point where just before she was to announce she was going to be single again, my friend, the editor of PEOPLE magazine [then Jess Cagle], told me before he was to release a public statement to the masses.

"So he sent it to me first to warn me that there's going to be a line of guys going after her. He wrote to me, 'I want you to get there first. Go get her!' " — and he did. They wed in November 2015.