7 Celebrities Who Changed Their Names After They Became Famous

Changed His Name to: Ye

In 2018, Kanye West announced on Twitter he would be changing his stage name to Ye — following the release of his Ye album.

He said of the name switch at the time, "I believe 'ye' is the most commonly used word in the Bible, and in the Bible, it means 'you.' So I'm you, I'm us, it's us. It went from Kanye, which means the only one, to just Ye — just being a reflection of our good, our bad, our confusion, everything. The album is more of a reflection of who we are."

Three years later, West applied to change his legal name from Kanye Omari West to Ye — according to documents PEOPLE obtained in August 2021.

West said in the documents that his decision was for "personal reasons" — and provided no further explanation.

In order for the change to occur, a judge in California would need to sign off on the petition.