Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy's youngest daughter Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, celebrated Pride Month by opening up about her sexuality on Instagram.

In a lengthy post — accompanied by a selfie of Michaela wearing a hat that reads, "gay for you" with gay and bisexual pride flags in the background — she shared, "💗💛💙Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I’m standing with you 💗💜💙."

Though Michaela previously celebrated Bisexuality Visibility Day in September 2020, her June 2021 post appeared to be the first time she opened up about her identity.