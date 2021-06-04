Stars Who Opened Up About Their Sexuality and Gender Identity in 2021
These celebrities are standing in their truth and proud of who they are
Michaela Kennedy Cuomo
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy's youngest daughter Michaela Kennedy Cuomo, celebrated Pride Month by opening up about her sexuality on Instagram.
In a lengthy post — accompanied by a selfie of Michaela wearing a hat that reads, "gay for you" with gay and bisexual pride flags in the background — she shared, "💗💛💙Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me. I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I’m standing with you 💗💜💙."
Though Michaela previously celebrated Bisexuality Visibility Day in September 2020, her June 2021 post appeared to be the first time she opened up about her identity.
Demi Lovato
In May 2021, Lovato revealed on their new podcast 4D with Demi Lovato that they are non-binary.
"Over the past year-and-a-half, I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I'll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them," said Lovato. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering."
In March of 2021, the singer also opened up about being pansexual during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.
"I'm so fluid now, and a part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was super closeted off," they said. "I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."
Jojo Siwa
In January 2021, the singer and former Dance Moms star began her process of coming out, first posting a TikTok wearing a T-shirt that read, "Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever," and then sharing more on an Instagram Live (before eventually introducing her girlfriend Kylie to fans).
When a fan asked the star, "What label are you?" Siwa had the following response: "I have thought about this, but the reason I'm not going to say this answer is because I don't really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. ... Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it's okay. It's awesome and the world is there for you. ... I know everyone's situation is different and it might be harder for some people and easier for some people to come out or be themselves but I think coming out has this stigma around it — that it's this really, really scary thing, but it's not anymore. There are so many accepting and loving people out there that it's okay. ... I'm the happiest I've ever been, that's what matters."
Lio Tipton
Tipton, who starred in Crazy, Stupid, Love and placed third on Cycle 11 of America's Next Top Model, revealed in June 2021 that they are going by the name Lio, after previously being known as Analeigh.
"Hi. My name is Lio. My pronouns are they/she," Tipton began. "I am proud to announce I am queer and I identify as non binary."
"I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support for the Pride community at large. 🏳️🌈❤️ Lio," they concluded.
Larry Saperstein
In June 2021, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star opened up about his sexuality on TikTok, revealing in a video that he is bisexual.
The clip, set to "International Super Spy" from The Backyardigans, featured the actor looking into the camera with the caption "Plays a character with a girlfriend on TV" appearing on the screen, and then the caption changing to "is bi irl."
"Is it really that unexpected tho #pride," Saperstein captioned the video.
Gigi Gorgeous
YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous revealed in an April 2021 YouTube video that she is pansexual.
"I came out as gay before I transitioned. I came out as transgender and then I came out as gay again," she explained. "Honestly, those are some of, if not my best, favorite memories. Searching deep within myself, finding out something different and putting a label on it."
"Since then, I have gotten married to that same person, who has since transitioned," she said. Gigi's spouse, Nats Getty, came out as transgender and non-binary in January 2021, after undergoing top surgery.
"It was actually through my husband Nats that this kind of was unlocked inside of me," Gigi said. "It's always been there, this girl has always been inside of me, but it took this stage of my life really to open up, and I'm ready to share this with you guys."
"Over the years, I've realized that I didn't fall in love with Nats because of his gender," she continued. "I fell in love with the person that he is. I just want to let everybody know that I am pansexual."
Gabbi Tuft
In February 2021, former WWE superstar Gabbi Tuft, who previously wrestled under the ring name Tyler Reks, came out as transgender. Tuft shared a lengthy statement to her social media accounts, beginning her post with, "This is me. Unashamed, unabashedly me."
"This is the side of me that has hidden in the shadows, afraid and fearful of what the world would think; afraid of what my family, friends, and followers would say or do," she continued. "I am no longer afraid and I am no longer fearful. I can now say with confidence, that I love myself for WHO I am."
Tuft added, "The emotional turmoil of being transgender and having to face the world has almost ended me on multiple occasions. However, the day I stopped caring about what other people thought, was the day I truly became limitless and allowed my authentic self to come into the light."
In her statement, Tuft also thanked her "loving" wife Priscilla — with whom she shares 9-year-old daughter Mia — and those who "have accepted me for who I am."
T.J. Osborne
The Brothers Osborne singer came out in a February 2020 interview with Time, telling the outlet, "I'm very comfortable being gay. I find myself being guarded for not wanting to talk about something that I personally don't have a problem with. That feels so strange."
"People will ask, 'Why does this even need to be talked about?' and personally, I agree with that," he later added. "But for me to show up at an awards show with a man would be jaw-dropping to people. It wouldn't be like, 'Oh, cool!'"
He added, "There are times when I think I've marginalized this part of me so that I feel better about it. And I realize that it is a big part of who I am: The way I think, the way I act, the way I perform. God, think of all the times that we talk about love, and write about love. It's the biggest thing we ever get to feel. And I've kept the veil on [it]."
"At this point, my happiness is more valuable than anything else I'd ever be able to achieve," Osborne concluded.
Courtney Stodden
Stodden came out as non-binary in an April 2021 Instagram post sharing their new pronouns.
"They/them/theirs," Stodden wrote alongside a selfie. "I don't identify as she or her. I've never felt like I ever fit in anywhere. I was bullied horribly in school because I was different. The other girls never understood me. It got so bad that my mom pulled me out of school. And still, I don't fit in. I never really connected with anyone my age."
"My spirit is fluid with a kaleidoscope of color," they added, including the hashtags #bekind, #beopen and #loveyourself.
"When I look at myself in the mirror, I see a human being so far away from norms, misogyny & labels. I live by my own rules now," Stodden added in a statement to PEOPLE. "I'm excited to show the world all of the sides to who I am on this new journey in music."
Colton Underwood
The Bachelor star came out as gay during an April 2021 interview with Robin Roberts on Good Morning America.
"I've ran from myself for a long time. I've hated myself for a long time, and I'm gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it," the reality star said. "The next step in all of this was letting people know. I'm still nervous. It's been a journey, for sure."
"I'm emotional, but in such a good, happy, positive way," he added. "I'm the happiest and healthiest I've ever been in my life, and that means the world to me."
Kehlani
The R&B singer, who has been open about identifying as queer and uses she/they pronouns, came out as a lesbian in April 2021. The singer posted a video to TikTok, beginning the post with, "I'm just gonna f---ing say it, because everybody keeps bringing it up to me."
In the now-deleted clip, captured by Pop Crave and shared to Twitter, Kehlani said, "I finally know I'm a lesbian" and "I am gay, g-gay, gay."
The star joked that she wasn't quite impressed with her family's responses to her sexuality. "I'm like, 'Guys, I finally know that I'm gay — like, I'm gay gay,' and they're like, 'We know. Duh, stupid. Duh,'" she joked.
"I feel like, 'No. I want you to fall on the floor and be like, "Congratulations! We had no idea!" she continued. "Everyone's just like, 'Duh. You're the only one who didn't f---ing know. The f---ing closet was glass.' "
Adelaide Kane
The Reign actress revealed in February 2021 that she is bisexual, in a TikTok post set to Michael Bublé's "Haven't Met You Yet." In the video, Kane looks anxious as the words “me super nervous to come out publicly as bisexual to the people in my life & social media” are on the screen.
She then lip syncs "I'm not surprised" as the caption, “my friends, family, the TikTok algorithm & my Twitch chat,” flashes on the screen.
She captioned the video, "this has been sitting in my drafts for weeks 😅."
Ronen Rubinstein
The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor came out as bi-sexual in April 2021.
He addressed his sexuality in an interview with Variety, revealing that he identifies as bisexual.
"I fully identify as bisexual," he said. "I literally just got goosebumps saying that. It feels so good to talk about it, it feels so good to finally be comfortable with it."