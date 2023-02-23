Stars Turning 40 in 2023

01 of 20 Kate Bosworth Jacopo Raule/Getty On her Jan. 2 birthday, Kate Bosworth's boyfriend Justin Long penned a love letter on Instagram, which read in part, "She is my joy. She is my best friend."

02 of 20 Emily Blunt Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock It'll be anything but A Quiet Place in Emily Blunt's house when she celebrates her 40th on Feb. 23.

03 of 20 Aziz Ansari Steve Granitz/WireImage. Blunt has a birthday twin in Aziz Ansari, who also celebrates on Feb. 23.

04 of 20 Kate Mara Kate Mara arrives at the Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Gala 2018. Splash News At 40 — her birthday is Feb. 27 — Kate Mara has husband Jamie Bell and two kids, plus an Emmy nomination under her belt.

05 of 20 Lupita Nyong'o Amy Sussman/WireImage Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o blows out the candles on March 1.

06 of 20 Jamie Chung Craig Barritt/Getty Dexter: New Blood's Jamie Chung marks the occasion on April 10.

07 of 20 Gugu Mbatha-Raw David Benett/Getty Surface's leading lady Gugu Mbatha-Raw marks her milestone birthday on April 21.

08 of 20 Henry Cavill Mike Marsland/WireImage It's a bird, it's a plane, nope, it's Henry Cavill's birthday cake! The Superman actor was born on May 5.

09 of 20 Greta Gerwig Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Director Greta Gerwig's birthday is Aug. 4, and this year comes days after the release of her highly anticipated Barbie film.

10 of 20 Dan Levy George Pimentel/Getty Schitt's Creek favorite Dan Levy is 40 on Aug. 9.

11 of 20 Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth. Don Arnold/WireImage The gods will be smiling on Chris Hemsworth this Aug. 11, the Thor star's 40th birthday.

12 of 20 Mila Kunis Taylor Hill/WireImage Let's hope Bad Moms star Mila Kunis gets a good cake on her 40th, Aug. 14.

13 of 20 Andrew Garfield Dia Dipasupil/Getty Spider-Man only gets better with age: franchise star Andrew Garfield turns 40 on Aug. 20.

14 of 20 Donald Glover Amy Sussman/Getty A many of many talents, perhaps Donald Glover will have many celebrations for his 40th, Sept. 25.

15 of 20 Tessa Thompson Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock If her red carpet style is any indication, Tessa Thompson will be rocking something major when she celebrates her milestone on Oct. 3.

16 of 20 Jesse Eisenberg Roy Rochlin/WireImage Fleishman Is in Trouble's Jesse Eisenberg will hopefully not be in trouble when he blows out his candles on Oct. 5.

17 of 20 Adam DeVine Steve Granitz/WireImage Bumper turns 40! Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine's birthday is Nov. 7.

18 of 20 Adam Driver Adam Driver. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Adam Driver will have much to celebrate when he turns 40 on Nov. 19, including the birth of his second child!

19 of 20 Jonah Hill Taylor Hill/Getty Nothing Superbad about it: Jonah Hill turns 40 on Dec. 20.