Stars Turning 40 in 2023

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth
Jacopo Raule/Getty

On her Jan. 2 birthday, Kate Bosworth's boyfriend Justin Long penned a love letter on Instagram, which read in part, "She is my joy. She is my best friend."

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt 'The English' TV Series premiere
Stephanie Augello/Shutterstock

It'll be anything but A Quiet Place in Emily Blunt's house when she celebrates her 40th on Feb. 23.

Aziz Ansari

aziz-ansari2.jpg
Steve Granitz/WireImage.

Blunt has a birthday twin in Aziz Ansari, who also celebrates on Feb. 23.

Kate Mara

Kate Mara wearing Hiraeth arrives at the Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Los Angeles Gala 2018
Kate Mara arrives at the Animal Equality's Inspiring Global Action Gala 2018. Splash News

At 40 — her birthday is Feb. 27 — Kate Mara has husband Jamie Bell and two kids, plus an Emmy nomination under her belt.

Lupita Nyong'o

Lupita Nyong'o attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere
Amy Sussman/WireImage

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong'o blows out the candles on March 1.

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung
Craig Barritt/Getty

Dexter: New Blood's Jamie Chung marks the occasion on April 10.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

gugu mbatha-raw
David Benett/Getty

Surface's leading lady Gugu Mbatha-Raw marks her milestone birthday on April 21.

Henry Cavill

henry cavill
Mike Marsland/WireImage

It's a bird, it's a plane, nope, it's Henry Cavill's birthday cake! The Superman actor was born on May 5.

Greta Gerwig

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Greta Gerwig attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier on February 08, 2020 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Director Greta Gerwig's birthday is Aug. 4, and this year comes days after the release of her highly anticipated Barbie film.

Dan Levy

Dan Levy attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
George Pimentel/Getty

Schitt's Creek favorite Dan Levy is 40 on Aug. 9.

Chris Hemsworth

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 27: Chris Hemsworth attends the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on June 27, 2022 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)
Chris Hemsworth. Don Arnold/WireImage

The gods will be smiling on Chris Hemsworth this Aug. 11, the Thor star's 40th birthday.

Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis attends the premiere of Netflix's "Luckiest Girl Alive" at Paris Theater on September 29, 2022 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/WireImage

Let's hope Bad Moms star Mila Kunis gets a good cake on her 40th, Aug. 14.

Andrew Garfield

Andrew Garfield attends the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 12, 2022 in New York City
Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Spider-Man only gets better with age: franchise star Andrew Garfield turns 40 on Aug. 20.

Donald Glover

80th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Amy Sussman/Getty

A many of many talents, perhaps Donald Glover will have many celebrations for his 40th, Sept. 25.

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson 'Don't Worry Darling' premiere
Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If her red carpet style is any indication, Tessa Thompson will be rocking something major when she celebrates her milestone on Oct. 3.

Jesse Eisenberg

Jesse Eisenberg attends FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" New York premiere at Carnegie Hall on November 07, 2022 in New York City
Roy Rochlin/WireImage

Fleishman Is in Trouble's Jesse Eisenberg will hopefully not be in trouble when he blows out his candles on Oct. 5.

Adam DeVine

Adam DeVine
Steve Granitz/WireImage

Bumper turns 40! Pitch Perfect star Adam DeVine's birthday is Nov. 7.

Adam Driver

Adam Driver
Adam Driver. Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images

Adam Driver will have much to celebrate when he turns 40 on Nov. 19, including the birth of his second child!

Jonah Hill

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - October 23, 2018
Taylor Hill/Getty

Nothing Superbad about it: Jonah Hill turns 40 on Dec. 20.

Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun attends the world premiere of Universal Pictures' "NOPE"
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Minari's Steven Yeun ends the year in a big way: his birthday is Dec. 21.

