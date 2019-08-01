Jason Momoa, BJ Novak & 45 More Stars You Won't Believe Are Turning 40 This Year

Mindy Kaling & BJ Novak
These Office costars and real life besties both turned the big 4-0 this year. Kaling celebrated on June 24, while Novak joined the club on July 31. The pair, of course, celebrated together, with Mindy giving BJ a birthday speech and BJ looking at her like this.
Jason Momoa
In December 2018, the actor told Good Morning America he’s “living the dream” — and as of Aug. 1, he’s doing it as a 40 year old.
Kate Hudson
Speaking to Good Morning America in April, the actress revealed she had simple hopes for her 40th, on April 19.
“I personally, with having a baby, feel like I deserve a really good hangover,” she joked. “I’ve been so good, I’ve been so busy. I’ve been breastfeeding like crazy and I just want some martinis. I want to sleep in. [That’d be] really nice.”
Kourtney Kardashian
The eldest of the Kardashian crew celebrated her 4-0 on April 18.
“When she talked about turning 40 a while back, she didn’t seem too excited,” a source told PEOPLE. “Turning 40 is a big deal. But instead of seeing it as something negative, Kourtney turned it around and she seems very excited about her life just in general.”
“She’s been through a lot, personally, over the last decade and feels she’s come out stronger and happier,” added the source. “So she’s excited about turning 40 and what’s to come.”
Adam Levine
The singer spent his 40th — March 18 — on an epic birthday trip to Mexico with friends and wife Behati Prinsloo.
“I feel like I’m Benjamin Button-ing. I feel younger and less mature, better-looking and just overall more youthful,” the Maroon 5 frontman — referencing Brad Pitt’s film in which a man ages backwards — joked to PEOPLE in February. “Maybe I was born old!”
Chris Pratt
The actor was already having a banner year with The Lego Movie 2, then wed Katherine Schwarzenegger just weeks before his June 21 birthday.
Tiffany Haddish
A Girls Trip will definitely be in order for Haddish on Dec. 3 when she hits the milestone age.
Busy Philipps
In her 40th year the actress — whose birthday is June 25 — launched her own successful talk show.
John Krasinski
It’s hard to believe, but somehow, babyfaced Jim Halpert is turning 40 on Oct. 20.
Brandy
It seems like just yesterday the Moesha star was singing “The Boy Is Mine,” but on Feb. 11 she turned 40, commemorating the day with an Instagram she captioned, “dear God, Let your will be done in my life as it already is in your mind.”
Claire Danes
It’s hard to believe Danes was just 15 when she starred on My So Called Life — and harder to believe she hit the big 4-0 on April 12.
Kevin Hart
No joke: Hart turned 40 on July 6.
Jennifer Love Hewitt
“A lot of my friends have already turned 40, and in watching them and my husband, there’s this settling in with who you are and being OK with it that’s lovely,” Hewitt, who turned 40 on Feb. 21, told Working Mother. “I like this version of me because I have two amazing children and a great husband. I am exactly where I hoped I would be.”
James McAvoy
Another April birthday babe, the Scottish star turned 40 on April 21.
Pink
Though she hasn’t said much about turning 40 on Sept. 8, we imagine the singer will handle the milestone as she does everything in life: with passion and awesomeness.
Rosamund Pike
Gone Girl‘s leading lady turned 40 on Jan. 27.
Jordan Peele
Get Out! The hit filmmaker turned 40 on Feb. 21.
Maggie Q
La Femme is 40: Maggie Q’s big birthday was May 22.
Evangeline Lilly
The Lost and Ant-Man and the Wasp actress will mark her big day on Aug. 3.
Rosario Dawson
Speaking to InStyle in February, Dawson revealed some special plans for her 40th, on May 9.
“I think there are times when you take birthdays for granted, and I really want to take advantage of the fact that reaching 40 in my generation is different than it was for my grandmother and for my mom,” Dawson said. “I don’t know if I’m going to go jump from a helicopter or do a bungee jump, but I want to be out there, celebrate, and be in appreciation of who I get to share this with — and that will be my sweet 16 year old.”
Rider Strong
Boy Meets … birthday! Strong’s big day is Dec. 11.
Rachael Leigh Cook
She’s All That — and on Oct. 4, she’ll be 40, too.
Jesse Bradford
Bring It On, 40: Bradford cut into his cake on May 28.
Mena Suvari
Another teen star all grown up: Suvari turned 40 on Feb. 13.
Joel & Benji Madden
It was twice the celebrating for the Good Charlotte rockers when they celebrated their 40th birthdays on March 11.
Rose Byrne
The Bridesmaids beauty no doubt made turning 40 look effortless on July 24.
Aaron Paul
He played a young 20-something on Breaking Bad, but in real life, Paul turns 40 on Aug. 27.
Holly Madison
The Girls Next Door alumna graduates to 40 on Dec. 23.
Pete Wentz
Fall Out Boy no more: Wentz turned 40 on June 5.
Lance Bass
Another boy bander with a big birthday this year: Bass, who turned 40 on May 4.
La La Anthony
The Kardashian family bestie had a big bash when she celebrated 4-0 on June 25.
Sara Bareilles
She’s not going to write you a love song, but maybe she’ll sing “Happy Birthday” on her Dec. 7 birthday.
Oscar Isaac
Kelly Ripa told Isaac “life begins at 40” during a visit to Live with Kelly and Ryan — and Isaac, whose birthday was March 9, agreed. “That’s what I hear,” he said. “I’ve been waiting for it to begin.”
Tatyana Ali
The Fresh Prince actress has twice the reasons to celebrate this year: after turning 40 on Jan. 24, she announced on April 13 that she’s expecting her second child.
Ne-Yo
He may be turning 40 on Oct. 18, but he’s still got the moves of someone half his age.
Adam Brody
Seth Cohen just keeps growing up: Brody turns 40 on Dec. 15.
Jennifer Morrison
Once Upon a Time … the actress turned 40 (actually on April 12).
Coco Austin
“So this is what 40 looks like,” Austin wrote alongside some sexy birthday party pics from her March 17 bash. “I have to say this age is pretty damn awesome!”
Lake Bell
In a 2017 interview with Good Housekeeping, the actress — who turned 40 on March 24 — passed along some wisdom. “Women like my mom have shown me you can be comfortable and confident with aging. I hope to pass that gift on to my daughter,” she said. “I also want my son to think women are bada— as they get older.”
Jaime King
“I’m so excited,” King said ahead of her 40th, April 23, on an episode of Busy Tonight. “I never thought I would be so excited about 40. January Jones she just turned 40 last year. She was so amped about it. Her mom was like, ‘When I turned 40 I never felt sexier or smarter or more turned on.’ I was like, ‘Sign me up for 40. That sounds amazing.’ “
Dania Ramirez
Proving age really is just a number, the eternally youthful actress turns 40 on Nov. 8.
Luke Evans
Give five hurrahs, give twelve hip-hips: Beauty and the Beast‘s Gaston turned 40 on April 15.
Natasha Lyonne
Before turning 40 on April 4, the actress actually said she was excited for 50. During a sit-down for InStyle with TV exec Jenni Konner, she mused, “I heard it’s the new 17 [laughs]. Honestly, I’m just confused that I’m not 40 yet. Nora Ephron didn’t even direct her first movie until she was 50. I don’t throw the patriarchy around as much as I should, but I think it’s kind of a false idea that the teen years and the 20s are the best for women. In the 30s, 40s, 50s — that’s when the magic starts happening.”
Chris Klein
Lyonne’s American Pie costar had his big day on March 14.
Flo Rida
With all that energy, it’s hard to believe the rapper will be over the hill on Sept. 17.