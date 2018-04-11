Carrie, Julia and More Stars Reveal the Most Beautiful Thing Anyone Ever Said to Them

"I would say one of the most beautiful things anyone ever said to me was my 4-year-old niece. She's so creative and so artistic and such a free spirit, and it's really fun to watch her. She watched a series of music videos I directed. She was totally captivated and then when she finished she was like 'I want to direct a movie.' And I loved that. I never really thought about the fact that by doing something like that, and putting it in front of her when she was so impressionable and so able to see the possibilities in something like that, and for her immediate response to be 'I want to direct a movie.'"