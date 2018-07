“Five of the original six Avengers got a tattoo,” Robert Downey Jr. told Entertainment Weekly about the group’s Avengers logo ink. “And the sixth was the tattoo artist, who gave it to five of us, the one who opted out being Mark Ruffalo.”

“It was (Scarlett) Johansson’s idea, and she and (Chris) Evans did it in New York,” he added. “Then their New York guy, Josh Lord, who is amazing, flew out to LA, he did me, did (Jeremy) Renner, and then we just bullied (Chris) Hemsworth into doing it, and he got it. And each one of us drew a line on the artist with his own tattoo gun and it was a total massacre. Each of us contributed to giving the tattoo artist the sixth tattoo that he designed for us.”