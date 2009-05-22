Stars' Summer Hot Spots

From sightseeing in Paris to shopping in N.Y.C., see where the First Family, Reese & Jake and others make their great escape

People Staff
May 22, 2009 11:00 AM
<p>The City of Light just got a little brighter! With school over for the summer, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia, 10, and Sasha, 8, join President Barack Obama in Paris for a <a href="/people/article/0,,20283745,00.html">whirlwind weekend</a> of sightseeing, shopping and an <a href="http://stylenews.peoplestylewatch.com/2009/06/08/sasha-obama-celebrates-her-eighth-birthday-in-style/">early birthday celebration</a> for Sasha.</p>
PARIS

The City of Light just got a little brighter! With school over for the summer, First Lady Michelle Obama and daughters Malia, 10, and Sasha, 8, join President Barack Obama in Paris for a whirlwind weekend of sightseeing, shopping and an early birthday celebration for Sasha.

<p>Say cheese! TLC reality star Kate Gosselin and her sextuplets – (from left) Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel – hit the beach Friday during a family getaway (without dad Jon Gosselin) on Bald Head Island, N.C.</p>
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C.

Say cheese! TLC reality star Kate Gosselin and her sextuplets – (from left) Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel – hit the beach Friday during a family getaway (without dad Jon Gosselin) on Bald Head Island, N.C.

<p>And their vacation continues! Following a jaunt in Rome, Eva Longoria Parker cools off aboard a yacht after spending the day touring the Mediterranean on Jet Skis with husband Tony Parker (not pictured) last week.</p>
SAINT-TROPEZ

And their vacation continues! Following a jaunt in Rome, Eva Longoria Parker cools off aboard a yacht after spending the day touring the Mediterranean on Jet Skis with husband Tony Parker (not pictured) last week.

<p>Taking their romance to the Big Apple, Jake Gyllenhaal and a <a href="/people/gallery/0,,20276459_20617235,00.html">hat-loving</a> Reese Witherspoon – who&#8217;s been busy <a href="/people/gallery/0,,20281339_20626454,00.html">training for her role</a> as a pro softball player – step out Saturday for a shopping trip in New York City&#8217;s SoHo neighborhood.</p>
NEW YORK CITY

Taking their romance to the Big Apple, Jake Gyllenhaal and a hat-loving Reese Witherspoon – who’s been busy training for her role as a pro softball player – step out Saturday for a shopping trip in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood.

<p>Taking a break from her Circus tour, Britney Spears rides the waves with son Jayden, 2, during a family vacation last week to the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Among the pop star&#8217;s other activities: venturing down a waterslide, petting a dolphin and visiting a lagoon.</p>
BAHAMAS

Taking a break from her Circus tour, Britney Spears rides the waves with son Jayden, 2, during a family vacation last week to the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island in the Bahamas. Among the pop star’s other activities: venturing down a waterslide, petting a dolphin and visiting a lagoon.

<p>After enjoying the red-carpet treatment in Cannes, Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony are happy to blend in the with the crowd during a jaunt through the streets of Rome on Tuesday.</p>
ROME

After enjoying the red-carpet treatment in Cannes, Eva Longoria Parker and husband Tony are happy to blend in the with the crowd during a jaunt through the streets of Rome on Tuesday.

<p>Down Under for a handful of live shows, pop star Pink and her <a href="/people/article/0,,20279142,00.html">recently reunited</a> husband Carey Hart take an off-road tour through Adelaide, South Australia, on Monday.</p>
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA

Down Under for a handful of live shows, pop star Pink and her recently reunited husband Carey Hart take an off-road tour through Adelaide, South Australia, on Monday.

<p>Hayden Panettiere is an action star! The <em>Heroes</em> actress hops aboard a Jet Ski and showed off her motor skills during a trip to the French Riviera last week.</p>
THE FRENCH RIVIERA

Hayden Panettiere is an action star! The Heroes actress hops aboard a Jet Ski and showed off her motor skills during a trip to the French Riviera last week.

<p>While trekking through Europe for her &#8220;I AM&#8230;&#8221; tour, Beyoncé tries a Russian soldier&#8217;s hat on for size during a photo opp in front of the remains of the Berlin Wall in the German city&#8217;s Potsdamer Platz square recently.</p>
BERLIN

While trekking through Europe for her “I AM…” tour, Beyoncé tries a Russian soldier’s hat on for size during a photo opp in front of the remains of the Berlin Wall in the German city’s Potsdamer Platz square recently.

<p>Aloha! Cameron Diaz keeps in touch with the mainland as she prepare for a little RampR during a Memorial Day retreat to the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend.</p>
HAWAII

Aloha! Cameron Diaz keeps in touch with the mainland as she prepare for a little RampR during a Memorial Day retreat to the Hawaiian Islands over the weekend.

<p>Sporting her <a href="/people/gallery/0,,20280389,00.html">lucky No. 13</a>, country sweetheart Taylor Swift crosses the pond and pays a visit to the historic St. Paul&#8217;s Cathedral during a stop in London, where she performed two shows recently.</p>
LONDON

Sporting her lucky No. 13, country sweetheart Taylor Swift crosses the pond and pays a visit to the historic St. Paul’s Cathedral during a stop in London, where she performed two shows recently.

<p>Look who&#8217;s having a whale of a good time! Jaime Pressly proves she&#8217;s a hands-on mom in more ways than one – taking 2-year-old son Dezi for a close encounter with Ferdinand, a beluga whale, during a recent visit to SeaWorld in San Diego.</p>
SAN DIEGO

Look who’s having a whale of a good time! Jaime Pressly proves she’s a hands-on mom in more ways than one – taking 2-year-old son Dezi for a close encounter with Ferdinand, a beluga whale, during a recent visit to SeaWorld in San Diego.

<p>Hey, if the shoe fits! Jessica Alba is a mom on a mission, indulging in a local shopping trip to the shops in Rome&#8217;s Campo dei Fiori piazza last week to stock up on souvenirs.</p>
ROME

Hey, if the shoe fits! Jessica Alba is a mom on a mission, indulging in a local shopping trip to the shops in Rome’s Campo dei Fiori piazza last week to stock up on souvenirs.

<p>How do the <em>Girls Next Door</em> beat the heat? With a pool party! Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson survive the desert temperatures with a cool dip in the Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas last week.</p>
LAS VEGAS

How do the Girls Next Door beat the heat? With a pool party! Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson survive the desert temperatures with a cool dip in the Wet Republic Ultra Pool at the MGM Grand Hotel amp Casino in Las Vegas last week.

