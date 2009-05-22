Stars' Summer Hot Spots

PARIS
Bauer-Griffin
BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C.
INF
SAINT-TROPEZ
Bauer-Griffin
NEW YORK CITY
Daniel/Justin/INF
BAHAMAS
Tim Aylen/Atlantis
ROME
Ciao Pix/INF
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA
Photonews/Splash News Online
THE FRENCH RIVIERA
Bauer-Griffin
BERLIN
WENN
HAWAII
Starsurf/Splash News Online
LONDON
Ramey
SAN DIEGO
Mike Aguilera
ROME
INF
LAS VEGAS
RD/Kabik/Retna
1 of 15
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement