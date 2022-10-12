These Stars Love When You Dress Up as Them for Halloween

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars have shown their appreciation for costumes inspired by their signature styles

Published on October 12, 2022 11:15 AM
01 of 05

Miley Cyrus

The "Midnight Sky" singer sees no shortage of tributes paid to her many looks on Halloween — or, as she calls it, "Mileyween." In 2021, Cyrus shared a number of fan costumes replicating past concert outfits, album covers and even some nostalgic throwbacks to her Disney days.

02 of 05

Jenna Fischer

Superfans of The Office often prove their keen knowledge of the show on Halloween, going beyond basic character portrayals with niche references to memorable moments. Fischer's Instagram highlights a pregnant version of her character, a few Dunder Mifflin warehouse employees and several takes on the characters' own Halloween costumes!

03 of 05

Jon Heder

Curly red hair, a pair of jeans and a "Vote For Pedro" T-shirt are all it takes for someone to dress as the titular star of Napoleon Dynamite. The 2004 film garnered a massive fan base that still revives Heder's iconic costume every Halloween, and he continues to share the devotion of his late-October lookalikes.

04 of 05

Bruno Mars

The Grammy winner posted a few tiny takes on his suave style on Instagram, with these kids drawing inspiration from his slick shades and classic chains.

On twitter, Mars shared a photo of two trick-or-treaters dressed up as the musical duo Silk Sonic for Halloween. Both the miniature Mars and his partner, a tiny Anderson .Paak, held their record as part of the costume.

05 of 05

Awkwafina

Awkwafina posted a photo of four mini fans of Crazy Rich Asians, each dressed up as different characters for Halloween. "I CANT," the actress wrote on Instagram.

