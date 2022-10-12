Celebrity These Stars Love When You Dress Up as Them for Halloween Celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars have shown their appreciation for costumes inspired by their signature styles By Zoey Lyttle Zoey Lyttle Instagram Twitter Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 11:15 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 05 Miley Cyrus The "Midnight Sky" singer sees no shortage of tributes paid to her many looks on Halloween — or, as she calls it, "Mileyween." In 2021, Cyrus shared a number of fan costumes replicating past concert outfits, album covers and even some nostalgic throwbacks to her Disney days. 02 of 05 Jenna Fischer Superfans of The Office often prove their keen knowledge of the show on Halloween, going beyond basic character portrayals with niche references to memorable moments. Fischer's Instagram highlights a pregnant version of her character, a few Dunder Mifflin warehouse employees and several takes on the characters' own Halloween costumes! 03 of 05 Jon Heder Curly red hair, a pair of jeans and a "Vote For Pedro" T-shirt are all it takes for someone to dress as the titular star of Napoleon Dynamite. The 2004 film garnered a massive fan base that still revives Heder's iconic costume every Halloween, and he continues to share the devotion of his late-October lookalikes. 04 of 05 Bruno Mars The Grammy winner posted a few tiny takes on his suave style on Instagram, with these kids drawing inspiration from his slick shades and classic chains. On twitter, Mars shared a photo of two trick-or-treaters dressed up as the musical duo Silk Sonic for Halloween. Both the miniature Mars and his partner, a tiny Anderson .Paak, held their record as part of the costume. 05 of 05 Awkwafina Awkwafina posted a photo of four mini fans of Crazy Rich Asians, each dressed up as different characters for Halloween. "I CANT," the actress wrote on Instagram.