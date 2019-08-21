Aging Like Fine Wine: Celebrities Over 90, Then and Now

Two years ago, the iconic funnyman found himself starstruck at the BAFTA Awards when he met the one and only Prince William. “It was actually a bit of a thrill,” Brooks said at the BAFTA after show dinner. “[William] is such a decent, intelligent and caring man. He cares about people and he was so lovely. He’s a wonderful guy. A really wonderful guy. He wished me well and said, ‘Continue your marvelous career.’ And I said, ‘And continue yours, sir!’ “