Aging Like Fine Wine: Celebrities Over 90, Then and Now

Betty White, Dick Van Dyke and other movie stars who are still trucking along post-90
Betty White, 97
You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn’t like the irrepressible White. Joan Rivers, of all people, called White her hero when she turned 80.
Dick Van Dyke, 93
In his cameo in Mary Poppins Returns, Van Dyke has hardly aged a day since he starred in the 1964 original.
Kirk Douglas, 102
Douglas reportedly talked his way into getting the dean of St. Lawrence University to give him a loan to attend the school, which we get, because … look at young Kirk Douglas.
Harry Belafonte, 92
The actor-musician-activist — who suffered a seizure in 2015 — came out of retirement to shoot a stirring scene for Spike Lee’s Oscar-nominated 2018 film BlacKkKlansman. “He walked onto the set, and we were all shook,” Lee told Deadline. “He shot the scene three times, shook hands and posed for pictures with everyone, gave me a hug and he was out of there.”
Angela Lansbury, 93
Lansbury can still hang with actresses one-third her age: She recently took to the stage on the 25th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast to sing a song as her character Mrs. Potts.
Carl Reiner, 97
Reiner has amassed a staggering nine primetime Emmys during his career, with 16 total nominations.
Cicely Tyson, 94
Asked in 2015 for her advice to younger actresses, Tyson told PEOPLE it’s simple: never stop learning. “That’s the most important thing you can do and that applies to anything you select to do in life … Once you get that under your belt, nobody can stop you. The sky is absolutely the limit.” In 2018, she was awarded an honorary Oscar.
Olivia de Havilland, 103
Her life merits a biopic: She was linked to Errol Flynn, John Huston, Howard Hughes, Jimmy Stewart and pretty much every dashing Hollywood player of the industry’s golden years.
Eva Marie Saint, 95
Saint has been active as a voice actress recently, lending her pipes to Katara in the Avatar: The Last Airbender spin-off The Legend of Korra.
Bob Barker, 95
Though he left The Price Is Right in 2007 after doing more than 6,000 episodes of the beloved game show, the TV star has stayed busy behind the scenes, especially when it comes to his animal activism.
Sidney Poitier, 92
The first African American to win the Academy Award for Best Actor, Poitier was happily walking red carpets as recently as 2017, and in 2016, was honored with the BAFTA Fellowship.
Norman Lear, 97
Lear is still busy writing and producing, most recently creating the beloved One Day at a Time and teaming up with Lin-Manuel Miranda for a documentary about longtime friend Rita Moreno.
Mel Brooks, 93
Two years ago, the iconic funnyman found himself starstruck at the BAFTA Awards when he met the one and only Prince William. “It was actually a bit of a thrill,” Brooks said at the BAFTA after show dinner. “[William] is such a decent, intelligent and caring man. He cares about people and he was so lovely. He’s a wonderful guy. A really wonderful guy. He wished me well and said, ‘Continue your marvelous career.’ And I said, ‘And continue yours, sir!’ “
David Attenborough, 93
A comrade of the queen, beloved television host and natural historian, Attenborough won his very first Primetime Emmy Award just last year for narrating Blue Planet II.
Cloris Leachman, 93
At 82 years old, Leachman joined Dancing with the Stars and made it six weeks with partner Corky Ballas. She remains the oldest person to have ever joined the cast.
Tony Bennett, 93
At the age of 93, Bennett is still touring the country and tweeting up a storm, recently sharing a piece of art he created of a cat.
Beverly Cleary, 103
Cleary, the author of the beloved Ramona Quimby books, turned 103 this year — and her stories are as popular as ever. “I’m just lucky,” she said about the success of her books during an interview with the National Post in 2016. Her birthday, April 12, was selected as National D.E.A.R. Day (Drop Everything and Read) in honor of her accomplishments as a children’s author.
William Daniels, 92
Daniels, perhaps best known as Boy Meets World‘s beloved Mr. Feeny, still hangs with his castmates, joining them for a hilarious photo op at the Boston Comic-Con Fan Expo in August 2019.