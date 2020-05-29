The Pirates of the Caribbean alumnus opened up about a 1998 fall that "crushed" his spine in an Instagram post on Aug. 27, 2021, sharing a throwback photo taken just three months after the near-fatal accident.

The image showed a younger Bloom wearing a back brace while riding a bicycle. The actor juxtaposed the shot by including a recent picture of himself — this time wearing a cycling jersey, bike shorts and a helmet — riding down a tree-lined road.

"That's me in my back brace circa 1998 about 3months after I fell 3floors and crushed my spine, narrowly escaping death and paralysis…" he wrote in he caption, adding, "grateful everyday for my limbs that allow me to push my limits and live life on my edge (safer now🙏)."

Bloom previously went into detail about the fall in a 2005 profile with GQ magazine, sharing that he was climbing up to a roof terrace when the drainpipe he was holding onto collapsed.

"Until then, I didn't have a healthy appreciation for life and death — that we're not invincible," he recalled of the accident. "And for four days, I faced the idea of living in a wheelchair for the rest of my life. I went to some dark places in my mind. I realized, I'm either going to walk again or I'm not."

"The doctor said he wasn't sure how severe the spinalcord damage was," Bloom continued. "I remember him telling me that, and staring at the ceiling, thinking, I never stared at ceilings before! And I wonder if I'm going to be looking at ceilings for the rest of my life."