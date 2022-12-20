Stars Meeting Santa in 2022

01 of 06 The Mahomes Family Brittany Mahomes/instagram Sterling meets Santa! On Dec. 19, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their daughter Sterling to see Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. "We didn't love Santa, but we didn't scream! 😂❤️💚," Brittany teased in the caption of the photo, on which her NFL star husband dropped two heart emojis.

03 of 06 Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Bre Tiesi/Instagram Bre Tiesi — mother to 5-month-old Legendary with Nick Cannon — shared a clip to her Instagram Story on Dec. 17 showing Legendary sitting on Santa's lap with his parents by his side. "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Tiesi captioned the clip.

04 of 06 The Foster Family Katherine McPhee/instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Katharine McPhee and David Foster's little guy, Rennie, met the man in red with his step-sister, Jordan Foster, while Mom and Dad continued their concert tour. "Thanks @jordiedos for taking Rennie along while mom and dad were on stage. Have strong mom guilt!" McPhee wrote alongside a pic. Captioning each person in the picture, McPhee noted Jordan "looks hot" while "Rennie looks scared," and teased "Santa looks drunk."

05 of 06 Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Grownups can say hi to Santa, too, as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds proved when they had a cozy meeting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Polar Express, per Reynolds' Instagram.