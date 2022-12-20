Celebrity Stars Meeting Santa in 2022 From the Teigen-Legend crew to new big sis Sterling Mahomes, everyone is clamoring for some time with Santa Claus before Christmas By Staff Author Published on December 20, 2022 02:23 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 The Mahomes Family Brittany Mahomes/instagram Sterling meets Santa! On Dec. 19, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their daughter Sterling to see Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party. "We didn't love Santa, but we didn't scream! 😂❤️💚," Brittany teased in the caption of the photo, on which her NFL star husband dropped two heart emojis. 02 of 06 The Legend Family chrissy teigen/Instagram On Dec. 12, Chrissy Teigen shared a series of photos from her festive family outing at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, including a family snap of herself, husband John Legend and their kids Luna Simone and Miles Theodore with Santa and Mrs. Claus. "A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol," she wrote in the caption, adding that the family was hanging with the holiday VIPs for a Cravings event to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. "We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday," she added. 03 of 06 Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi Bre Tiesi/Instagram Bre Tiesi — mother to 5-month-old Legendary with Nick Cannon — shared a clip to her Instagram Story on Dec. 17 showing Legendary sitting on Santa's lap with his parents by his side. "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Tiesi captioned the clip. 04 of 06 The Foster Family Katherine McPhee/instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Katharine McPhee and David Foster's little guy, Rennie, met the man in red with his step-sister, Jordan Foster, while Mom and Dad continued their concert tour. "Thanks @jordiedos for taking Rennie along while mom and dad were on stage. Have strong mom guilt!" McPhee wrote alongside a pic. Captioning each person in the picture, McPhee noted Jordan "looks hot" while "Rennie looks scared," and teased "Santa looks drunk." 05 of 06 Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram Grownups can say hi to Santa, too, as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds proved when they had a cozy meeting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Polar Express, per Reynolds' Instagram. 06 of 06 Mariah Carey Mariah Carey with Santa Claus. James Devaney/CBS After opening for the man in red at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mariah Carey invited him to join her on stage for her CBS holiday special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!