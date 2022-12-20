Stars Meeting Santa in 2022

From the Teigen-Legend crew to new big sis Sterling Mahomes, everyone is clamoring for some time with Santa Claus before Christmas

By Staff Author
Published on December 20, 2022 02:23 PM
01 of 06

The Mahomes Family

Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Brittany Mahomes/instagram

Sterling meets Santa! On Dec. 19, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes brought their daughter Sterling to see Santa Claus, snapping pictures with the jolly man during a holiday party.

"We didn't love Santa, but we didn't scream! 😂❤️💚," Brittany teased in the caption of the photo, on which her NFL star husband dropped two heart emojis.

02 of 06

The Legend Family

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
chrissy teigen/Instagram

On Dec. 12, Chrissy Teigen shared a series of photos from her festive family outing at Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles, including a family snap of herself, husband John Legend and their kids Luna Simone and Miles Theodore with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

"A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol," she wrote in the caption, adding that the family was hanging with the holiday VIPs for a Cravings event to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

"We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday," she added.

03 of 06

Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi

https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Bre Tiesi/Instagram

Bre Tiesi — mother to 5-month-old Legendary with Nick Cannon — shared a clip to her Instagram Story on Dec. 17 showing Legendary sitting on Santa's lap with his parents by his side. "Daddy and I took Legendary to meet Santa today," Tiesi captioned the clip.

04 of 06

The Foster Family

Katharine McPhee
Katherine McPhee/instagram, Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Katharine McPhee and David Foster's little guy, Rennie, met the man in red with his step-sister, Jordan Foster, while Mom and Dad continued their concert tour.

"Thanks @jordiedos for taking Rennie along while mom and dad were on stage. Have strong mom guilt!" McPhee wrote alongside a pic. Captioning each person in the picture, McPhee noted Jordan "looks hot" while "Rennie looks scared," and teased "Santa looks drunk."

05 of 06

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

https://www.instagram.com/p/ClzVoEspRCZ/ vancityreynolds Verified We met Jessica Claus and her husband on the Polar Express. She was everything I’d always dreamed since I was a kid. She smelled like cinnamon buns and sangria. 🎄 3h
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Grownups can say hi to Santa, too, as Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds proved when they had a cozy meeting with Mr. and Mrs. Claus at the Polar Express, per Reynolds' Instagram.

06 of 06

Mariah Carey

CBS presents MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a new two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey, broadcasting Tuesday, Dec. 20 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Pictured (L-R): Santa Claus and Mariah Carey. Photo: James Devaney/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Mariah Carey with Santa Claus. James Devaney/CBS

After opening for the man in red at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Mariah Carey invited him to join her on stage for her CBS holiday special, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Related Articles
Brittany Mahomes, patrick, sterling with santa
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Meets Santa in Sweet Photos: 'We Didn't Scream'
https://www.instagram.com/bre_tiesi/?hl=en. Bre Tiesi /Instagram
Nick Cannon Poses with Santa for Christmas Photo Alongside Bre Tiesi and Their Son, Legendary
https://www.instagram.com/p/CmFl1tWvtu6/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D chrissyteigen Verified A selfie with 🎅🏼🤶🏼 AND a family photo - big win for us lol. We had so much fun last night taking over Mrs. Claus' bakery with our @cravingsbychrissyteigen baking mixes at @westfieldcenturycity Santa’s North Pole Journey and loved meeting all of you. Thank you thank you all for coming and for helping us raise funds for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. We love you all and hope everyone has a wonderful holiday ♥️♥️
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Pose for Family Selfie with Santa and Mrs. Claus: 'Big Win for Us'
John Legend(R) and Chrissy Teigen arrive for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, on September 12, 2022. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and Husband John Legend Don Ugly Christmas Sweaters in Sweet Family Photo
Abby De La Rosa and Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon Poses for Christmas Card with Abby De La Rosa and Their 3 Kids '11 Days After' Birth
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Admits Feeling 'Mom Guilt' as David Foster's Daughter Takes Rennie to See Santa
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Mariah Carey is seen out on December 16, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Mariah Carey Dazzles in a White Coat in N.Y.C., Plus Metallica's James Hetfield, Kate Hudson and More
Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas Meets Puss in Boots in Madrid, Plus Minka Kelly & Dan Reynolds, Kate Upton and More
“omg I feel like she’s been pregnant foreverrrrrr” how do you think I feel thank u
Chrissy Teigen Teases She's Been 'Pregnant Forever' as She Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Bikini
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Pose with Son Legendary On His First Thanksgiving https://www.instagram.com/stories/bre_tiesi/2979411690202264634/ solo and tout please
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Are 'Thankful' as They Celebrate Son Legendary Love's First Thanksgiving
nick cannon, alyssa scott
Pregnant Alyssa Scott Looks Back at Her Baby Bump as She Awaits Second Child with Nick Cannon
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkY7mf-pGbO/ legendarylovecannon The legendary Mickey 🐭 wishing you all a very happy Halloween 🎃 8h
Bre Tiesi Shares Adorable Photos of Nick Cannon with Son Legendary on His First Halloween
Nick cannon daughter onyx ice Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClUa0l2roUf/. Nick Cannon/Instagram
Nick Cannon Jokes Daughter Onyx Is 'Already on the Zooms Making Boss Moves' — See the Photo
Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Bre Tiesi? All About the New 'Selling Sunset' Cast Member
Brittany Bell Rise Cannon
Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Son Rise Messiah Poses in Sweet Newborn Photoshoot
James Van Der Beek, celeb kids at the pumpkin patch
See the Celebrity Kids Who've Journeyed to the Pumpkin Patch This Fall