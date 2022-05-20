Already an alumna of Howard University, Henson returned on May 7 to accept her honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, and spoke about her treatment as a Black actress in Hollywood.

"At the end of the day, I saw $30,000," Henson shared of her small paycheck for the mega-hit The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. "I was angry. I was disgusted, and I was hurt. But instead of stewing in that negative space, instead of becoming cynical, I decided that I would allow hope not hurt shape my work."