Stars Giving Commencement Speeches and Earning Honorary Degrees in 2022
Taylor Swift, Tyler Perry, Kamala Harris and more have imparted wisdom on the class of 2022
Taylor Swift
The songstress addressed graduates at NYU's commencement at Yankee Stadium on May 18, offering them her "life hacks" before receiving an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree.
Ludacris
"Mama, I made it," the rapper told his mom while addressing grads and earning an honorary bachelor's degree at Georgia State University on May 4.
Taraji P. Henson
Already an alumna of Howard University, Henson returned on May 7 to accept her honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters, and spoke about her treatment as a Black actress in Hollywood.
"At the end of the day, I saw $30,000," Henson shared of her small paycheck for the mega-hit The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. "I was angry. I was disgusted, and I was hurt. But instead of stewing in that negative space, instead of becoming cynical, I decided that I would allow hope not hurt shape my work."
Abby Wambach
In a speech that felt particularly poignant as the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team pushed for equal pay, Wambach said to Loyola Marymount grads on May 7, "When you are the one at the table with the least privilege, speak up."
Angela Bassett
On May 6, the American Horror Story actress received an honorary doctorate from Old Dominion University in Virginia.
Addressing the graduating class, Bassett powerfully urged students to honor the values of royalty set forth by ODU's mascot the Monarch, a lion with a crown on its head.
"Thanks to a little film called Black Panther, I think I know a little bit about royalty … well, fictional royalty at least," Bassett joked, drawing a laugh from the crowd.
Tyler Perry
Praising teachers, the producer said to Emory students on May 9: "I'm 52 years old, and I'm still meeting professors. And what that means is anyone who comes into your life, anyone who comes to teach you something, to bring value ... those people count as professors." At the ceremony, he also earned an honorary Doctorate of Letter.
Billie Jean King
"Don't let others define you, because believe me, they will try, but don't you dare let them define you. You define yourself in your life," the tennis icon said in her May 15 address at Springfield College.
Vice President Kamala Harris
"There are future members of your wedding party in this class. Someone sitting near you will ask you to be godparent to their child," the vice president shared of memories made at college during her address to Tennessee State University grads on May 7. Harris also received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.
Henry Winkler
Keeping his comedic touch, the Barry star told students at the New England Institute of Technology on May 1, "This brain didn't get geometry — and not only is it okay, I never used it. No one ever said, 'Hey, an isosceles triangle is going to help you with this part.' "
Stacey Abrams
At her alma mater Spelman College on May 15, the Georgia gubernatorial candidate told the graduating class, "I was taught at Spelman College to be bold in my ambitions, to believe that I am capable of whatever I can imagine."
Maria Shriver
"Fear is indeed a deadly virus for which there is no vaccine ... By embracing that which terrifies you, you will discover the things that make you feel most alive," Shriver told University of Michigan students on April 30 after receiving her honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree.
Kathy Hilton
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star earned her honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from San Francisco-based Academy of Art University on May 18. In her speech, she spoke on her "Pearls from the Profession," offering life lessons on preparation and purpose — as well as pranks, which she's known for on the reality series.
Bobby Bones
On May 14, the radio and TV personality received an honorary doctorate from the University of Arkansas in his home state.
"In life, there are two things you can control, your attitude and your work ethic," Bones said in his address to the crowd. "Everything else you do somebody else has influence on."
Dwyane Wade
Receiving his Doctor of Humane Letters at his alma mater, Marquette University, on May 22, Wade told graduates: "As we become more self-aware, we achieve a better understanding of who we are. We discover our values. Our character. What we consider to be right or wrong. We discover what drives us, what inspires us and motivates us. Through self-awareness we are given the opportunity to design who we truly want and deserve to be."
Molly Yeh
The Food Network star was thrilled to score her honorary Doctor of Letters degree from the Unviersity of North Dakota on May 15.
"I have had students work in production for my show," Yeh, who lives on a farm at the Minnesota-North Dakota border, told the crowd. "Students have tested cake recipes for my cookbooks. And all along the way, I have been so inspired by how kind and talented and hardworking all of the students at UND are. I feel so proud to call UND my hometown university."