“Trying to do this anonymously but, um, due to some circumstances y’all know how nothing stays secret these days,” Tyler Perry said in a Twitter video. “So, I just wanted to go ahead and tell you.”

Perry explained, “If you have a layaway at the Walmart at 844 Cleveland Avenue in East Point, Georgia — in Atlanta — or if you have a layaway at the Walmart at 7001 Concourse Parkway in Douglasville, Georgia — if you have a layaway at either place and it was in there as of 9:30 this morning, it was already in layaway before 9:30 this morning — I have paid for all of your layaways for Christmas.” The star’s generous total? A whopping $434,000.