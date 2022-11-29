Stars Giving Back During the 2022 Holiday Season

01 of 09 Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell Victoria Wall Harris Did his heart grow three sizes? Dax Shepard — dressed as The Grinch — and Kristen Bell as Cindy Lou Who donated 250,000 of their holiday Hello Bello diapers to children's charity Baby2Baby ahead of Giving Tuesday.

02 of 09 Andy Cohen & America Ferrera Feeding America Ahead of Thanksgiving, Andy Cohen and America Ferrera volunteered with Feeding America at Urban Outreach Center in New York City.

03 of 09 Tiffani Thiessen Feeding America Tiffani Thiessen enlisted husband Brady Smith and kids Harper and Holt to help out with Feeding America at St. Ferdinand's Church in Los Angeles, where they passed out produce to more than 350 families in need.

04 of 09 Halle & Chlöe Bailey Feeding America Sister act Halle and Chlöe Bailey joined fellow musicians DIXSON and DDG (not pictured) at the Boys & Girls Club, Mar Vista Gardens Branch, passing out turkeys and other Thanksgiving ingredients to community members ahead of the holiday.

05 of 09 Fat Joe Kyle Kappmeier/Krasdale For the third time in several years, rapper Fat Joe gave away 3,000 grocery bags full of $80,000 in food on Nov. 22 at his UP NYC stores New York City. Krasdale stores CTown Supermarkets and Bravo Supermarkets supplied the groceries, which included turkeys, cranberries, veggies and milk.

06 of 09 Usher Bellamy Brewster Usher joined forces with HUNGRY and Sunfare in his hometown of Atlanta to provide 500 hot meals prepared by J's Kitchen to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center. "Giving back to others, especially in my hometown, is so important to me," the singer said. "Sharing today with my sons, Cinco and Naviyd, felt especially good since this gift of serving over 500 hot meals is helping other families locally be able to enjoy the holiday."

07 of 09 Carla Hall Courtesy of Jennie-O Chef Carla Hall took over Panorama High School with Jennie-O to honor school cafeteria workers in Los Angeles, cooking up a pre-Thanksgiving feast and even teaching the school's culinary students to make her famous biscuits.

08 of 09 Mandy Moore Leon Bennett/Getty Mandy Moore showcased a closet filled with adorable children's clothes at the Gymboree x Mandy Moore x Delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 21