Stars Giving Back During the 2022 Holiday Season

Celebs who are giving their time and talent to make the 2022 holiday season a little merrier for those in need

Published on November 29, 2022 01:45 PM
01 of 09

Dax Shepard & Kristen Bell

Kristen & Dax, tout? One with diapers High-Res Images: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1JiqwFMLB6auLe-17cma9xFLINIz9FmeR Approved Caption: Hello Bello founders Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard spread holiday cheer dressed as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who to drop off 250k Hello Bello Grinch diapers to Baby2Baby!  Photo Credit: Victoria Wall Harris
Victoria Wall Harris

Did his heart grow three sizes? Dax Shepard — dressed as The Grinch — and Kristen Bell as Cindy Lou Who donated 250,000 of their holiday Hello Bello diapers to children's charity Baby2Baby ahead of Giving Tuesday.

02 of 09

Andy Cohen & America Ferrera

Andy Cohen, America Ferrera (one pic of each, or together) Link to New York Photos: HERE Photo Credit: Feeding America Caption: America Ferrera and Andy Cohen volunteer with Feeding America at Urban Outreach Center in New York City in preparation for the holiday season.
Feeding America

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Andy Cohen and America Ferrera volunteered with Feeding America at Urban Outreach Center in New York City.

03 of 09

Tiffani Thiessen

Tiffani Thiessen family Link to Los Angeles Photos: HERE Photo Credit: Feeding America Caption: Tiffani Thiessen volunteers alongside husband Brady Smith and their children with Feeding America, serving over 350 families in need at St.Ferdinand’s Church in Los Angeles.
Feeding America

Tiffani Thiessen enlisted husband Brady Smith and kids Harper and Holt to help out with Feeding America at St. Ferdinand's Church in Los Angeles, where they passed out produce to more than 350 families in need.

04 of 09

Halle & Chlöe Bailey

Chloe and Halle Bailey Link to Los Angeles Photos: HERE Photo Credit: Feeding America Caption: Chloe x Halle Bailey spent the morning volunteering with Feeding America, with the incredible kids and staff of The Boys & Girls Club, Mar Vista Gardens Branch, passing out turkeys and Thanksgiving ingredients to community members!
Feeding America

Sister act Halle and Chlöe Bailey joined fellow musicians DIXSON and DDG (not pictured) at the Boys & Girls Club, Mar Vista Gardens Branch, passing out turkeys and other Thanksgiving ingredients to community members ahead of the holiday.

05 of 09

Fat Joe

Fat Joe, maybe DSC_0146.JPG? PICS HERE Credit: Kyle Kappmeier, Krasdale
Kyle Kappmeier/Krasdale

For the third time in several years, rapper Fat Joe gave away 3,000 grocery bags full of $80,000 in food on Nov. 22 at his UP NYC stores New York City. Krasdale stores CTown Supermarkets and Bravo Supermarkets supplied the groceries, which included turkeys, cranberries, veggies and milk.

06 of 09

Usher

Usher https://www.dropbox.com/sh/00p23zr43qfytt7/AACc_41VITTtZvENVTR4eRaUa?dl=0 Credit: Bellamy Brewster In honor of Thanksgiving, Usher, partnered with HUNGRY and Sunfare in his hometown of Atlanta, to provide over 500 hot healthy meals, prepared by J’s Kitchen, to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center, which provides housing to homeless women, children, and veterans, so they could enjoy a Happy Thanksgiving!
Bellamy Brewster

Usher joined forces with HUNGRY and Sunfare in his hometown of Atlanta to provide 500 hot meals prepared by J's Kitchen to residents of Freedom Village Family Service Center. "Giving back to others, especially in my hometown, is so important to me," the singer said. "Sharing today with my sons, Cinco and Naviyd, felt especially good since this gift of serving over 500 hot meals is helping other families locally be able to enjoy the holiday."

07 of 09

Carla Hall

Carla Hall who took over Panorama High School with Jennie-O to Honor School Cafeteria Workers in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday, November 17, 2022
Courtesy of Jennie-O

Chef Carla Hall took over Panorama High School with Jennie-O to honor school cafeteria workers in Los Angeles, cooking up a pre-Thanksgiving feast and even teaching the school's culinary students to make her famous biscuits.

08 of 09

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore
Leon Bennett/Getty

Mandy Moore showcased a closet filled with adorable children's clothes at the Gymboree x Mandy Moore x Delivering Good Holiday Giveback event at Union Station Housing Development in Pasadena, California, on Nov. 21

09 of 09

Jen Lilley

Jen Lilley (favor) maybe IMG_9247.JPG? https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1309b4kG-9B9-owm19JrGWqE0zg7zvwL1 Credit: Courtesy Jen Lilley
Courtesy Jen Lilley

Hallmark Channel's Jen Lilley is bringing back her Christmas Is Not Cancelled fundraiser. The actress is encouraging fans to purchase toys for children in need through her website, which in turn gives donors an entry into the Ultimate Christmas sweepstakes for chances to win prizes like a ski trip featuring dinner with Trevor Donovan and an 'Ultimate Christmas' package that includes a tree and décor, catered holiday meal and a trip to Hollywood to meet Lilley and some of her costars. Books and toys will be delivered to Toys for Tots and ChildHelp, with money going to The Global Orphan Project.

